Where to drink mulled wine in Sydney

A cold glass of cider has the potential to stem a force five hangover, but in the depths of Sydney's (admittedly short) winter, a hot drink makes a night on the town a welcoming prospect, especially if it means nursing a glass of red; sweetened with orange juice, spiked with sweet baking spices, and warmed up so that you don't need mittens. In fact, winter drinking is some of Sydney's best, so head out for a hot drink that will provide a bigger kick than your standard cuppa.

Need more burn? Do you dare try Sydney's five spiciest dishes? Or would you just prefer to sit by these ace pub fireplaces.

Of course, dining is an excellent indoor activity, so why not knock something off your hitlist from the 50 best restaurants in Sydney?