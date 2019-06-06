Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Where to drink mulled wine in Sydney

Where to drink mulled wine in Sydney

Warm up with a spicy glass of gluhwein

Red wine in a pot being with orange slices
Photograph: Creative Commons
By Time Out editors |
A cold glass of cider has the potential to stem a force five hangover, but in the depths of Sydney's (admittedly short) winter, a hot drink makes a night on the town a welcoming prospect, especially if it means nursing a glass of red; sweetened with orange juice, spiked with sweet baking spices, and warmed up so that you don't need mittens. In fact, winter drinking is some of Sydney's best, so head out for a hot drink that will provide a bigger kick than your standard cuppa. 

Where to drink mulled wine on a cold Sydney night

1
Arcadia-Liquors-001.jpg
Bars

Arcadia Liquors

icon-location-pin Redfern

There are few nights we don't want to spend propping up the bar at this cracking neighbourhood haunt in Redfern. The smell of their Gunthers Gluhwein, made with cab merlot, cinnamon and cloves, perfumes the air, and for $10 a cup it's the perfect foil for a wintry night.

2
Outside on street at Golden Gully
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Bars

Golden Gully

icon-location-pin Leichhardt

Leichhardt's little neighbourhood bar is keeping things toasty with a $9 mulled wine that they makefrom a house-made syrup, seasonal fruits and pepperberry for a native twist.

3
Outside courtyard at Since I Left You
Photograph: Supplied
Bars, Cocktail bars

Since I Left You

icon-location-pin Sydney

This inner-city wine bar has your cold weather concoctions on lock, with mulled wine for $10 a glass. They've been heating up courtyard drinking in the CBD with the same recipe for the last eight years – it uses 12 ingredients, and one of them is Nutella.

4
Courtyard at The Glebe Hotel
Photograph: Guy Davies
Bars, Pubs

The Glebe Hotel

icon-location-pin Glebe

The venue formerly known as the Aussie Youth Hotel has undergone a deep clean, a reboot, and is sporting a new name that will ensure fewer people confuse it with a backpackers. They're also serving a classic mulled wine for $9 a glass, spiced with cinnamon sticks, star anise, and sweetened with orange juice.

5
Outside at The Rose Hotel
Bars, Pubs

The Rose Hotel

icon-location-pin Chippendale

Being equi-distant between two major unis means this beloved corner boozer has a lot of fans, and the recent refresh hasn't hurt their appeal. Warm up after a long day hitting the books with a $9 glass of mulled wine, that gets an extra wintery kick from a lug of brandy, plus sweet spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Time Out says
6
winery-by-gazebo-636x393.jpg
Bars, Wine bars

The Winery

icon-location-pin Surry Hills

The Winery is always packed. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school night, Sunday afternoon or just gone 5pm, people cannot get enough of the Crown Street drinking hole. And that goes for winter too, when your wine times come hot and spicy with a $13 glass of mulled wine made with Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel shiraz (it's a wine finished in whisky barrels).

