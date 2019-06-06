Where to drink mulled wine in Sydney
Warm up with a spicy glass of gluhwein
A cold glass of cider has the potential to stem a force five hangover, but in the depths of Sydney's (admittedly short) winter, a hot drink makes a night on the town a welcoming prospect, especially if it means nursing a glass of red; sweetened with orange juice, spiked with sweet baking spices, and warmed up so that you don't need mittens. In fact, winter drinking is some of Sydney's best, so head out for a hot drink that will provide a bigger kick than your standard cuppa.
Need more burn? Do you dare try Sydney's five spiciest dishes? Or would you just prefer to sit by these ace pub fireplaces.
Of course, dining is an excellent indoor activity, so why not knock something off your hitlist from the 50 best restaurants in Sydney?
Where to drink mulled wine on a cold Sydney night
Arcadia Liquors
There are few nights we don't want to spend propping up the bar at this cracking neighbourhood haunt in Redfern. The smell of their Gunthers Gluhwein, made with cab merlot, cinnamon and cloves, perfumes the air, and for $10 a cup it's the perfect foil for a wintry night.
Golden Gully
Leichhardt's little neighbourhood bar is keeping things toasty with a $9 mulled wine that they makefrom a house-made syrup, seasonal fruits and pepperberry for a native twist.
Since I Left You
This inner-city wine bar has your cold weather concoctions on lock, with mulled wine for $10 a glass. They've been heating up courtyard drinking in the CBD with the same recipe for the last eight years – it uses 12 ingredients, and one of them is Nutella.
The Glebe Hotel
The venue formerly known as the Aussie Youth Hotel has undergone a deep clean, a reboot, and is sporting a new name that will ensure fewer people confuse it with a backpackers. They're also serving a classic mulled wine for $9 a glass, spiced with cinnamon sticks, star anise, and sweetened with orange juice.
The Rose Hotel
Being equi-distant between two major unis means this beloved corner boozer has a lot of fans, and the recent refresh hasn't hurt their appeal. Warm up after a long day hitting the books with a $9 glass of mulled wine, that gets an extra wintery kick from a lug of brandy, plus sweet spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
The Winery
The Winery is always packed. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school night, Sunday afternoon or just gone 5pm, people cannot get enough of the Crown Street drinking hole. And that goes for winter too, when your wine times come hot and spicy with a $13 glass of mulled wine made with Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel shiraz (it's a wine finished in whisky barrels).
Need carbs too?
The best Italian restaurants in Sydney
While good pizzerias and dirt-cheap red sauces places are harder to find than the poshest stuff, there are still spades of options to choose from. We've picked our favourites from every style.