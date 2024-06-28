This Sydney spot has officially been named Australia’s first urban night sky place

Seven years ago, I went stargazing in one of the world’s officially recognised “Dark Sky” zones – Takapō in New Zealand’s South Island. In the dark of night, I lay back in a steaming hot bath at Tekapo Springs and gazed up at trillions of twinkling (and shooting) stars, brighter than I’d ever seen them before, thanks to a lack of light pollution. As you’d expect, there are a fair few of these Dark Sky zones in NZ, and scattered across regional areas of the world; what there are far less of are “Urban Night Sky Places”, in cities. Until this week, there were only nine of these throughout the world – now a tenth location has been designated, and it’s here in Sydney.

Palm Beach Headland, where Barrenjoey Lighthouse lives, has been officially recognised as Australia’s – and the whole Southern Hemisphere’s – first “Urban Night Sky Place” (UNSP). It has been named by the international body that looks after this stuff, DarkSky International. The 62-hectare designated area is at the northern end of Palm Beach, incorporating Barrenjoey Headland, which is part of the Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park – as well as Governor Phillip Park (which, hot tip, is probably a safer place to be after dark than the headland and its rocky walking tracks).

So now, the filming location of TV show Home And Away won’t just be famous around the world for the antics of Alf Stewart and his mates in Summer Bay.

Photograph: Destination NSW | Barrenjoey Headland, Palm Beach

“We’re extremely proud to be the first designated Urban Night Sky Place in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere,” says Northern Beaches Council Mayor Sue Heins. “As cities expand and light pollution increases, it becomes increasingly crucial to protect and appreciate our connection to the stars above.”

The Northern Beaches Council worked closely with a Project Working Group, including National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS), local businesses and community to prepare an application to DarkSky International. They also worked closely with Ausgrid, who introduced a new type of street lighting that provides safety for the public, but also meets the strict Dark Sky requirements.

“As the first UNSP in Australia, this initiative will inspire others to protect the area regionally and demonstrates to Greater Sydney the importance of good lighting practices to ensure safe public safety while preserving natural night skies,” says Dark Sky Places Program Manager Amber Harrison.



Photograph: Destination NSW | Barrenjoey Headland, Palm Beach

By earning this distinction, the Council creates opportunities for stargazing and astronomy education within the area, so they’ve said to stay tuned for upcoming stargazing events... Which pleases me, because I won’t be anywhere near New Zealand’s South Island again any time soon.

Interested about where the other Urban Night Sky Places around the world are? The majority are in the US:

Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico, US Timpanogos Cave National Monument, Northern Utah, US Palos Preserves, Mid-Western US Fry Family Park, Mid-Western US Stacy Park, Missouri, US Park du Mont-Bellevue, Canada Minami-Rokuroshi, Japan Joya-La Baretta Ecological Park, Mexico Saguaro National Park, Arizona, US Palm Beach Headland, Sydney Australia

