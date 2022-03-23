Katoomba
Less than three hours on the train from Sydney Central takes you from the heart of the city all the way to the breathtaking and untouched views of the Blue Mountains from Echo Point. This may well rank as one of the most versatile one-day escapes you can make from Sydney. You could book in for a pampering at the Lilianfels Resort and Spa; head to Scenic World for some of the most stunning views in the state; or lace up your walking boots and hit one of the many great bushwalks in this area, including tracks that take you to the Three Sisters and Katoomba Falls. Pro-tip: if you’re up for wander, take the Three Sisters trail heading east and exit at the Leura Cascades, then wind your way through this pleasant neighbourhood and pick up the train back to town from Leura Station.