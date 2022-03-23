Waterfall

One of the most extraordinary things about Sydney is that you can board a train in the heart of the city, and in next to no time find yourself surrounded by nature. Take Waterfall, for example. Less than an hour from Sydney Central, you’ll disembark in the heart of the Royal National Park, and then you can choose your own adventure. Perhaps you’ll visit the National Falls, just a 20 minute wander up McKell Avenue (be sure to keep well over on the side of the road for safety). If you’re up for a more ambitious hike, a two-hour bushwalk will take you to Garie Beach, one of the Royal National Park’s best shores (and the 8th best beach in Greater Sydney according to Time Out’s 50 best beaches rankings). Or why not head north on the Uloola Firetrail towards Karloo Pool for a swim, before making the short trek to Heathcoat where you can catch the next train back into town?