This Sydney suburb is set to grow by 476.19 per cent in the next 25 years

The housing situation in NSW isn’t in great shape, but work is being done – with the largest public housing investment in the state’s history confirmed earlier this year, the largest affordable housing project in Australia on track to be built in Sydney and a whole new CBD popping up next to the new Western Sydney airport. The key principle of the NSW government’s mission to tackle the NSW housing crisis centres around accessibility, and with Sydney Metro West set to connect Sydney Olympic Park to the city at record speed by 2032, there are plans afoot for a mega transformation of the Western Sydney suburb.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

A new master plan for Sydney Olympic Park was released for public exhibition earlier this month, with a vision to increase residential capacity from 5,250 people by an additional 25,000 additional residents in the next 25 years – a total increase of 476.19 per cent. As it stands, the plan would maintain Sydney Olympic Park’s history as the state’s major sports and events precinct, but would bring a new focus on transforming it into a thriving urban community – connected to the city as part of the expanding Sydney Metro network.

“Sydney Olympic Park is about to be transformed from a sport and entertainment precinct into a thriving, well-located community, with more homes, close to jobs, transport and services,” explained Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

Currently featuring a new cultural centre, a new library and community hub, new community sports and leisure centres, two new schools, seven new public spaces, four new sports fields and more than ten playgrounds, the 2050 master plan aims to use social infrastructure to create stronger communities in the area. The plans also feature 1.2 million square metres of space for commercial, retail, events, tourism, sports, arts and industry, and have been prepared under the Sydney Olympic Park Authority Act 2001 (SOPA Act) to ensure appropriate land use, public transport services, road management and environmental protections in the area.



To have your say on the Sydney Olympic Park Master Plan 2050 proposal, you can visit the NSW Planning Portal here – consultation is due to close on Monday, November 25, and the master plan’s finalisation is slated for mid-2025.

