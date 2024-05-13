Thousands of Sydney commuters are in for a "tough" 12 months when their train line closes this year

Here's the NSW Government's plan for commuters who live along the Bankstown to Sydenham line, which is set to close for metro conversion

Back in February, it was revealed that the Bankstown to Sydenham train line will be closed for 12 months while it’s converted to become a stretch of Sydney’s driverless metro system. And now, as work on Sydney’s metro network continues, more details have been revealed about what the NSW Government's rail-replacement plan is when the year-long metro conversion starts in a few months' time.

“This is going to be a disruptive 12 months for the people of Canterbury Bankstown and for the Inner West, but there is light at the end of the tunnel," says NSW Minister for Transport, Jo Haylen.

“Communities that rely on the T3 line are going to have a tough time. That’s why we’ve worked to deliver as many alternative public transport services as possible, including high-frequency Southwest Link bus services with multiple routes.

"We’re also looking out for passengers in the west to help them through this tough 12-month conversion. Bankstown will get a new T6 Train service to Lidcombe and there will be a direct train service from Liverpool to the City via Lidcombe, Berala and Regent’s Park.”

The shutdown of the rail line will mean reliance on a rail-replacement bus between Bankstown and Sydenham Stations (ugh). Although it's been flagged previously that trip times will double for some of the people living along that line, the bus plan *sounds* almost promising – with three dedicated bus routes set to run every two to four minutes at peak times, and a mix of 'all stops' and 'limited stops' services.

Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out Sydney | Dulwich Hill Train Station - Bankstown line



To complement the bus service, Transport for NSW has announced that they’ll be introducing changes to the Sydney Trains timetables at nearby stations. The train timetable changes will include introducing a direct rail service to the CBD from Liverpool via Lidcombe Station, including Berala, Regents Park, Sefton, Chester Hill, Leightonfield, Villawood and Carramar Stations. Plus, Transport for NSW will introduce a new T6 Lidcombe and Bankstown service – providing dedicated train services between Bankstown and Lidcombe, including Yagoona, Birrong, Regents Park and Berala, with connections T3 Liverpool and Inner West Line at Regents Park. Sydneysiders can also expect changes to rail services at Erskineville and St Peters Stations, where passengers will be serviced by the T8 Airport and South lines.

Alongside changes to the train timetables, Transport for NSW plans to work with councils to improve walking and cycling links, with the aim of helping passengers easily access nearby public transport hubs.

If walking or cycling doesn't sound up your alley, there are rumours of an e-scooter trial to link three stations (Dulwich Hill, Marrickville and Tempe). Firm details around this are thin on the ground, but the Inner West Council is in discussions about utilising existing cycle routes in areas affected by the closure of the Bankstown line to explore how e-scooters could potentially be introduced elsewhere. These discussions come after a successful e-scooter trial in Kogarah that launched earlier this year, but Transport for NSW is keen to state that the responsibility falls to the council to decide when and where e-scooters are introduced.

Once the track conversion is complete, residents along the Bankstown to Sydenham line will have access to fully accessible stations with a super high-tech metro line, set to run a service every four minutes at peak times. You can learn more about the progress and plans for Sydney Metro over here.





