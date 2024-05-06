If you’re based in Western Sydney, it won’t be news to you that getting around can be difficult. In fact, traffic in the area was recently voted as the worst in the state, and a report from October 2023 revealed that Sydney’s worst bus routes are predominantly in Western Sydney. And although it's been confirmed that the new Metro West will be going ahead, it's not set to be complete until 2032. So, it's good news for the people of Western Sydney that things should start to look up – today it's been announced that there will be a huge $1.9 billion investment in transport specifically for Western Sydney.

The funding is actually going to come from the Federal Government, in response to the rapid population growth of the area. In fact, it's been identified as the fastest-growing region in Australia. And, in the words of NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen, “cities can’t grow without the transport links”. Hear, hear.

With a current population of around 2.7 million, Western Sydney is set to experience serious expansion in coming years. Western Sydney Airport is predicted to create 28,000 jobs by 2031, and the airport's adjoining city – set to be spread across 144 acres, five times the size of Barangaroo – will be the first major city to be built in Australia in over 100 years, set to deliver 200,000 new jobs once its first stage of development is complete, in 2026.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government Bradfield City Centre | Western Sydney Airport precinct

“We have developers ready to transform the region into modern employment, education and housing zones, which are planned to attract 250,000 people,” said Deputy Premier and Minister for Western Sydney, Prue Car.

The total investment will be spread across several key areas, with main focuses including:

Improving some of the region’s most problematic roads (t he roads set to receive the most significant improvements with the current round of investment include Elizabeth Dr, Richmond Rd, Garfield Rd and Memorial Ave, with the government also investing in the second stages of both Mulgoa Rd and Mamre Rd); A $100 million investment in infrastructure to support Western Sydney Airport And $20 million to support the delivery of the final business case for Stage One of the Western Sydney Freight Line.

Plus, of course, Sydney's Metro West is in planning stage as a future development.

Car says this investment will be a game-changer for Western Sydney. "It builds on hundreds of millions of dollars invested by NSW to deliver overdue precinct roads that will meet the existing needs of local residents, while unlocking development and new places for people to work and live.”

We're sure Western Sydney communities will believe it when they see it.

