Time Out is pleased to announce the launch of the Time Out Recommends initiative (in partnership with Tyro), which is all about celebrating and supporting small local businesses.

Time Out exists to get people off the couch and out enjoying the best of their cities, and we know because we go. Time Out Recommends will recognise our editors’ favourite experiences in our cities across the following categories:

Things to Do

Restaurants & Bars

Cheap Eats

Regional Venues

Hotels

Arts & Culture Venues

Wellness Spots

Tourist Attractions

Time Out Recommends will also include People’s Choice categories, giving our readers the opportunity to vote for their favourite things to do, places to eat, stay and more. (Voting for Sydney and NSW businesses is now open, here. Voters go in the draw to win a $250 Visa gift card.)

This year, Time Out Recommends will run across a range of cities in APAC: Hong Kong, Melbourne, Singapore and Sydney, as well as recognising business across all other states and territories of Australia.

Time Out APAC MD Kaylie Smith says this is an initiative that is about celebrating top-notch experiences – mostly small businesses – that help people get out and about and connecting with the world around them. “Seventy-five per cent of our readers have taken action after seeing or reading something on Time Out, so we feel that Time Out Recommends is a great way to provide tangible support to help small businesses that really deserve and need it, particularly in this difficult economic climate.”

Winning businesses will receive a Time Out Recommends sticker for their windows, to signal to passersby that the business offers an experience that Time Out editors have experienced and rate highly. They will also receive a certificate and assets to mark their business as recommended by Time Out across the web, socials and their physical locations.

Australian recipients of the 2024 Time Out Recommends accolades will be announced from October 28, 2024.

The majority of Time Out Recommends recipients will be selected by Time Out editors, while a smaller number of recipients will be chosen by People’s Choice vote. You can vote for Sydney experiences here, Melbourne here, and the rest of Australia here until 11:59pm on October 10. Voters go in the draw to win a $250 Visa gift card.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

Hungry for things to do in Sydney?



Here's our guide to the best new restaurants.

Hit up one of these ace rooftop bars.