Time Out is now a free magazine

Time Out is coming up to its 12th year of operation in Sydney – where did the time go?

We’ve weathered the storm of the global financial crisis, witnessed the rise of social media, escape rooms and Vivid Sydney. We’ve cheered Sydney’s small bar revolution that boosted the city’s nightlife, and booed the lockouts that pulled the rug from under it. We’ve binged on theatre and gigs, and reviewed more restaurants than there are Marvel superheroes.

From the very beginning in 2007, we set out to publish both online and in the traditional print magazine format. And we intend to keep doing exactly that. But with one major difference. Starting from the winter 2018 issue, we’re dropping the cover price. Time Out Sydney magazine will be completely free.

While newsagencies will no longer stock the quarterly magazine, you can pick up a copy at selected cafés, shops, entertainment venues and hotels around the city. In addition, friendly Time Out helpers will be handing out copies at major city train stations on the day of publication. If you’re commuting to town on Thursday May 31, then make sure you grab a copy of the latest issue.

Find out what's during Vivid Sydney.