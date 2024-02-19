Here’s how you can score cheaper tickets to see the hit pop musical at the Sydney Lyric Theatre

We are raring to sing and chair-dance along when the hit musical & Juliet slides onto the Sydney stage, and now you’ve got the chance to snatch up cheap tickets for this pop-tastic Broadway and West End show. TodayTix has announced a digital lottery in partnership with Michael Cassel Group, and a limited number of $45 tickets will be made available for all performances throughout the season.

Following celebrated seasons in Melbourne and Perth, & Juliet is playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 27, 2024. The $45 digital lottery is open now, and will close at 1pm on Thursdays for the upcoming week’s performances. (At the time of publishing, the current lottery will close on February 22). Successful entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to see & Juliet at the exclusive price of $45. The lottery will continue to open every Friday with winners drawn the following Thursday, exclusively via the TodayTix app.

How to enter the cheap ticket lottery for & Juliet:

Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Enter the digital lottery to win the chance to purchase up to two tickets to & Juliet at the exclusive price of $45.

Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the lottery.

The lottery opens every Friday at 12:01am, and closes the following Thursday at 1pm AEDT.

Winners will be informed each Thursday for that week’s upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show.

Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

For the uninitiated, & Juliet is the award-winning musical that flips the script on Shakespeare’s famous story of star-crossed lovers – imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love, on her own terms. Infused with a score of remixed pop bangers, this empowering musical is so fun and so clever, that it will even win over people who reckon they staunchly oppose jukebox musicals.

The Australian cast features beloved performers like Rob Mills, Casey Donovan and Amy Lehpamer, alongside rising stars including Blake Appelqvist, Jesse Dutlow and Lorinda May Merrypor in the title role. Find out more about the show – and check out a sneak peek of Lorinda performing the classic Britney Spears song 'Baby One More Time' – over here.

