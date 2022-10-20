Booking a stay at the QT Sydney, one of our city's most luxurious hotels, can cost you a pretty penny. If you're overdue for a staycation but just don't have the dough right now, you're in luck: the team at QT Hotels and Resorts has grown tired of dealing in cold, hard cash. Instead, they're keen to exchange a week-long stay for the weirdest and wackiest thing you own.

Holding onto your nan's stash of old, raunchy love letters, a pair of Levi's you swear once belonged to Paul Kelly or a multi-generational jar of toenail clippings? Well, through the Curious Currencies initiative, all of these things are completely reasonable forms of payment – and rest assured that nothing is too strange.

To win, you must submit your curiosity with a 50-word blurb and an image. If your unusual prized possession manages to impress or amuse QT's director of chaos, you'll win a week-long stay at a QT Hotel of your choice, with locations across Australia and New Zealand.

The catch? You need to be willing to part with your possession, as it will not be returned; in fact, the winning curios will be made into a lavish lamp to be displayed at QT Sydney and QT Auckland before being auctioned for charity. All proceeds will go towards the Australian Cultural Fund and New Zealand Arts Foundation to further support curiosity within the arts.

Enter through the QT Hotels website before October 31 for a chance to win.

Want more curiosities in your life? Check out all the weirdest and wildest happenings on in Sydney this Halloween.