Twenty Aussie bars and eateries are transforming into holiday destinations this summer

We've been exploring our own turf a lot this year – from regional travel within NSW, to slightly broader horizons as borders slowly open across the country – and we're not complaining. But sometimes, you just want to sink into an escapist fantasy or two that sees you stuffed with sashimi and crossing a Technicolour-lit urban street in Japan, or tasting the salt rim of a Margarita lying on a Mexican playa.

Australian Venue Co is here to indulge those exact fantasies, with its transformation of twenty venues across the country into summer travel destinations. From November to February, bars and eateries across Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth will be themed in order to become temporary 'Summer Staycation' hotspots. Melbourne venues are set to follow suit in December, restrictions allowing.

The Rook in Sydney and the Provincial and the Prince Alfred in Melbourne will be taken over by Spritzes and white and blue décor befitting the Amalfi Coast, while Perth's Sweetwater Rooftop and Sydney's Manly Wine will turn into a cherry blossom-filled bonanza mimicking springtime in Tokyo. At Barangaroo's Bungalow 8, you'll get to luxuriate on at a Bali beach club, while at Sydney's Cargo Bar, Adelaide's Hope Inn, and Melbourne's Fargo and Co, you'll don the prerequisite flower crown and Palms Springs fringe boots for a riff on Coachella. In Brissy? Keep an eye out for Fridays and Cleveland Sands, which will also turn into lush, vacay paradises.

More details are dropping on October 19 – we'll keep you informed. Check out the Australian Venue Co's website for the full list of twenty venues around the country, and for the latest updates.

