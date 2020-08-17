The nine most beautiful lookouts to visit near Sydney

The OG Sydney lookout is a well-known attraction to Sydneysiders. With its knock-out views of both the harbour headlands to the east (which you can see just as Mrs Mcquarie would have from the 'chair' carved into the rock) and the iconic Sydney combo of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House to the west, it certainly ranks up there with the best lookouts in the state. You can access it either via a stroll through the Domain (feel free to stop into the Art Gallery of NSW on your way) or through the Royal Botanic Gardens foreshore path.