Two Sydney arcades are getting glowing makeovers this month

Sydney has become mildly obsessed with neon fun houses where adults can pretend they’re a gaggle of carefree kids. There are booze-infused versions like Newtown’s Holey Moley and Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq in Alexandria, and even retro games being played 250 metres above the city.

So if air hockey, bumper cars and the ever-frustrating claw machine are your jam, check out these two new arcades opening this winter. The old Playtime centres in Chatswood and Haymarket have been glitzed up and taken over by Timezone – one of the big bosses of the arcade world – and are set to open in the coming weeks.

Photograph: Supplied

The refurbished Chatswood joint inside the Westfield shopping centre will open its doors this Saturday, June 29, so you can test out the new motorbike rides and ping pong comp before taking advantage of all the freebies at the official launch weekend (Jul 6-7). In Haymarket, you can ride the dodgems at the Market City arcade from July 5, then get in on the free fairy floss, caricatures and balloon prizes at the launch weekend (Jul 13-14).

Both centres will offer killer prizes for arcade conquerors, so start shooting hoops and whacking moles to take home that giant Pikachu you’ve had your eye on.

Need some chill time after the games sesh? Visit this rooftop sauna in Surry Hills.