Sydney has a new rooftop sauna in Surry Hills

By Emma Joyce Posted: Tuesday June 25 2019, 4:39pm

Glasshouse sauna on the rooftop of Paramount Recreation Club at night
Photograph: Supplied

Sydney is overrun with novelty fun at this time of year – you can sit in your own snow globe at Igloos on the Pier, feast on cheese in a tent at the Winery, and play retro children’s games at a pop-up playground in the sky – so it was only a matter of time before someone thought to open a pop-up sauna on a rooftop. 

Fortunately, those people are Surry Hills fancy-pants gym Paramount Recreation Club and the sexy wellness brand Nimbus + Co, who have studios in Bondi, Byron Bay and Melbourne. 

Together they’ve created their Winter Sauna on the rooftop of Paramount Recreation Club that is available every day until the end of August – and you don’t need to be a member of the gym to use it. 

Glasshouse sauna during the day with plants

Photograph: Supplied

The private, infrared glasshouse uses mid, near and far infrared lighting to heat your body and help you relax. They’ve kitted it out with beautiful furniture, greenery and robes by Hay, the Plant Society, In Bed, and Armadillo & Co, and it’ll have built-in speakers so you can plug in your own tunes or meditation podcasts. 

It’s open to the public and guests of the Rec Club and Paramount House Hotel. You can get sweaty on your own for $60, pair up with a pal for $80, or go in on a hot threesome (keep it clean, please) for $90. 

The Winter Sauna is open from 7am-8pm from Monday to Friday and from 7am-2.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of August. 

