Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
VIP lounge pub sign
Photograph: Caelan Woodards

VIP no more: All gambling advertising signs outside NSW venues will be illegal from September

That means all 'VIP', 'Golden Lounge' and glowy dragons have to go for good

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

It’s no secret that in both Sydney and NSW, pokies are kind of a big deal. Gambling in this state has long been a hugely divisive issue, with the facts being that more than half of NSW adults gamble – with pokies alone contributing to gamblers losing a hefty $7 billion every year (and that's just in NSW). There are a lot of serious harms associated with gambling, and now, the NSW government has announced a brand-new reform that feels fairly major. 

From September 1, all pubs, clubs and venues with gambling facilities in NSW will have to permanently take down any and all signs advertising gambling on the outside walls of their establishments.  This means that words, motifs and signs that have long existed as unquestioned parts of Sydney and NSW’s streets are going to disappear for good. 

RECOMMENDED: Visit one of these epic pubs without pokies in Sydney

Banned things include: 

  • ‘VIP Room’ and ‘VIP Lounge’
  • ‘Golden Room’ and ‘Golden Lounge’ 
  • ‘Player’s Room’ and ‘Players Lounge’ 
  • Pictures of dragons
  • Pictures of coins 
  • Lightning motifs 
VIP lounge pub sign

This reform is part of the NSW Minns Government’s massive push to try to fight back against harmful gambling across the state, with getting rid of all shiny gambling signs just one of their many steps. They will also be: 

  • Banning political donations from gambling clubs 
  • Making the amount of cash you can pop into a pokie machine at a time $500, instead of the previous $5000 
  • Putting a cap on the amount of gaming machines allowed in circulation 
  • Putting ‘responsible gaming officers’ into venues that have more than 20 machines onsite 
  • Plus, a whole lot more

If venues don’t comply with the new signage rules by the deadline, we’re told there will be a $11,000 fine, with the state government clearly intent on taking NSW into a fresh, gambling-free future. 

So, goodbye shiny dragon videos, and occasionally feeling like a D-grade celebrity when walking under a ‘VIP’ sign. It’s all for the best.

RECOMMENDED: 

This NSW beach has been ranked 10th best in the world and we're not surprised 

A world-record release of endangered baby seahorses just went down in Sydney Harbour 

Good news! 42 koalas were found living secretly in this NSW National Park 

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.