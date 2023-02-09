There's a lot of chatter in the news about how New South Wales pubs will survive when cashless gaming comes in and cuts down revenue made from the pokies. But some Sydney pubs have been free from poker machines for yonks, instead prioritising entertainment such as live music, or providing family-friendly atmospheres.

If you want to support the pubs that take a stand against gambling – or you just want to avoid the flashing lights, jangly music, loud beeps and chimes of the slot machines – make your way to one of these pubs.

Looking for more of a wine bar vibe? Check out our favourite wine bars in Sydney.