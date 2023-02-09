Sydney
Family sitting in courtyard at The Henson Marrickville
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sydney pubs without pokies

These pubs are loudly and proudly free from poker machines

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
&
Caitlyn Todoroski
There's a lot of chatter in the news about how New South Wales pubs will survive when cashless gaming comes in and cuts down revenue made from the pokies. But some Sydney pubs have been free from poker machines for yonks, instead prioritising entertainment such as live music, or providing family-friendly atmospheres. 

If you want to support the pubs that take a stand against gambling – or you just want to avoid the flashing lights, jangly music, loud beeps and chimes of the slot machines – make your way to one of these pubs.

Sydney pubs without pokies

East Village Sydney
Photograph: Jack Ailwood

East Village Sydney

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst

The top floor of the East Village Hotel is an A-grade, lofty drinking perch. They’ve added a vintage sports-themed bar dubbed the Athletic Club to the second floor. You can also sit outside on Liverpool Street, or head inside where things are a bit more Nordic. They’ve got a very pared-back tap-beer list – wine is the real focus here. So much so that they have a whole menu dedicated to wine cocktails.

Read review
The Henson
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Henson

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Marrickville

The Henson is one of the most family-friendly watering holes in the Inner West. The front bar looks like any other local haunt. But look a little closer. The floors aren’t gunged with decades of unspeakable stickiness, the gleaming taps give plenty of space to craft brews – Young Henrys, Batch, Rocks Brewing Co. There's a games room with pinball, old-school Big Buck Hunter machines and Pacman, and the kids get their own rumpus room in a converted garage, complete with a Mr Men mural and shallow ball pit. 

Read review
The Lansdowne Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Lansdowne Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Chippendale
  • price 1 of 4

The dead wood of shitty pub fare and the dreaded pokies of the old Lansdowne have been picked clean for the choice bits, like the bar, which now fronts an open kitchen sending out classed-up junk food that's good enough to lure in punters on its own merits.

Read review
Petersham Bowling Club

Petersham Bowling Club

  • Sport and fitness
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

Local and live, these guys book what sounds good and let you get on with having a good time. Just a small room that hasn’t had its decor updated for 50 years, a micro-brew bar line-up (no major brewery beers here), yummo bistro and lawn bowls, chilling out and catching some tunes is totally unhard. Kids are welcome to run around the upper bowling green – in fact, kids completely take it over.

Read more
East Sydney Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

East Sydney Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 1 of 4

The unassuming old timer on the corner of Crown and Cathedral Streets in Woolloomooloo prides itself on being ‘The Last Country Pub in Sydney’. There are open fireplaces, wooden floors with copper nails, good beer, good food, and old-school accomodation.

Read review
The Welcome Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Welcome Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Rozelle

It’s a truly great pub that manages to strike an easy balance between being a familiar, cosy watering hole and raising the bar where it counts – the food and drink. We don’t much mind what old timey art sits on the walls, or if the playlist forgoes Chisel for the Natalie Imbruglia on occasion, but we do care quite a lot about what’s on our plates and in our glasses.

Read review
The Unicorn Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Unicorn Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Paddington

The Unicorn Hotel has not baulked at a single classic pub feature except the big screens and the pokies. And that hasn’t stopped people using this 'Strayan pub as a before and after spot for the SCG. There's darts and pool, and you can get cosy and romantic downstairs in the darker dining room, or head out to the back courtyard for a little fresh air. Or stay upstairs where people are getting a bit rowdy, in a good way.

Read review
The Carrington - Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Carrington - Surry Hills

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

It’d be a rare occurrence to find yourself at this Bourke Street pub not in the company of at least one doggo. This pub doesn’t just have a dog-friendly policy, they actively encourage you to pop in even if you’ve only got your pet for company. They have a menu for canines. A menu for kids. And a great menu for adults, including house-made pasta made by Grana.

Read review
White Cockatoo Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

White Cockatoo Hotel

  • Bars
  • Petersham

The independent owners of the Henson and Sydney Park Hotel took this Petersham pub under their wing, restoring it to its original name and bringing back a strong community vibe plus a new menu. There are a couple of pretty outdoor dining areas, an indoor dining room where the walls are lined with framed cockatoo pictures, a pool room, and even a pinball room.

Read more
The Eveleigh Hotel

The Eveleigh Hotel

  • Bars
  • Redfern

This well-worn hotel down the quieter end of Abercormbie Street gives locals a place to sink some beers, eat some great food and listen to some live music. There's a pool table, as well as outdoor seating so you can watch the world go by over a glass of wine.

Read more
The Old Fitzroy Hotel
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The Old Fitzroy Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 2 of 4

Kick back at the Old Fitz for a long Sunday lunch, and give yourself over to the savvy page-long wine list, a who’s who of Australian lo-fi up-and-comers and some more established European names, with a handful of hard-to-find Belgian lambic beers thrown in for good measure.

Read review
The Duke of Enmore
Photograph: Supplied

The Duke of Enmore

  • Bars
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

This corner pub, just a stroll from the Enmore Theatre, has long been the unofficial pre- and post-drink location for every gig, serving a different crowd each night: indie kids, crusty punks, comedy fans, theatresports aficionados, old rockers, metalheads and hoodies.

Read more
The Carlisle Castle Hotel

The Carlisle Castle Hotel

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

There’s something wildly out of place about the Carlisle Castle. It’s an old-school Sydney working men’s pub, nestled in the back streets of one of the most gentrified bits of Newtown. It’s a long, narrow front bar with a paintjob last touched up in the Keating years, a few tables scattered around, a beer garden deck and a bistro. Were it not for the fetchingly bearded bar staff, you’d assume you were in the docklands of 1986. And that’s the Carlisle’s superweapon: it doesn’t fix what isn’t broken. 

Read review
Book online
Merton Hotel
Anna Kucera

Merton Hotel

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Rozelle

A mixture of tastes and cooking styles, and plenty to eat for a lazy lunch or dinner, make the Merton’s Caribbean feast perfect for a lazy Sunday. The bistro area out the back is a great place to eat without the chime of pokies, and the pub’s Irish roots mean you can expect a perfectly poured Guinness. 

Read review
Book online
Lord Raglan Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Alexandria

This refurbished pub sits on the border between Redfern and Alexandria. The kitchen serves up small share plates and classic pub meals, while the bar is all about craft beers from local breweries, a carefully curated wine list and crowd-pleaser cocktails.

Read more
Check prices
