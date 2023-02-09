The top floor of the East Village Hotel is an A-grade, lofty drinking perch. They’ve added a vintage sports-themed bar dubbed the Athletic Club to the second floor. You can also sit outside on Liverpool Street, or head inside where things are a bit more Nordic. They’ve got a very pared-back tap-beer list – wine is the real focus here. So much so that they have a whole menu dedicated to wine cocktails.
There's a lot of chatter in the news about how New South Wales pubs will survive when cashless gaming comes in and cuts down revenue made from the pokies. But some Sydney pubs have been free from poker machines for yonks, instead prioritising entertainment such as live music, or providing family-friendly atmospheres.
If you want to support the pubs that take a stand against gambling – or you just want to avoid the flashing lights, jangly music, loud beeps and chimes of the slot machines – make your way to one of these pubs.