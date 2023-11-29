Watch the 2023 TikTok Awards in Sydney – hosted by Abbie Chatfield and Tony Armstrong

From the Dance Moms pyramid to Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich, it’s a little bit bizarre to look back on the year that was and realise just how many TikTok trends graced For You pages in 2023 alone. TikTok is celebrating all the laughs and inspiration that creators have mastered at cramming into addictive 60-second videos with 10 different awards that will be presented at the Annual TikTok Awards in Sydney this December.

We’re talking prizes for Video of the Year, Sport Creator of the Year (the mastermind behind the Matilda’s World Cup social presence is up for this one), TikTok for Good, Comedy Creator of the Year, Music Act of the Year (well, there’s no denying that Sam Smith’s Sydney concert was extraordinary), Live Creator of the Year, TikTok business of the Year, New Zealand Creator of the Year and and International Creator of the Year.

The primo award is the Creator of the Year, and we would be just a little shocked if you’d never seen one of these faces pop up on your screen before. The nominees are Andy Hearnden, who you might know better as the “hey babe, what do you want for dinner?” guy who proceeds to whip up restaurant-worthy dishes in his home kitchen; Angelo Marasigan who nailed the Neutrogena ad voiceover and stages Kardashian skits; Indy Clinton and her adorable family life videos; Tom Forrest and his true-blue Aussie dad showing us the best of bush life; and Sophia Begg who keeps us up to date with the latest in the girly lifestyle and fashion space.

You can tune into the awards on TikTok where they’ll be live streamed at 7pm on Thursday December 7. If you don’t catch the awards hosted live by Abbie Chatfield, Tony Armstrong and TikTok’s 2022 Creator of the Year award winner Kat Clark, you can stream the show on Binge from Sunday December 10.

How will such honourable awards be decided upon? Well, that’s all in your hands – it is the For You page, after all. Voting closes on Tuesday, December 1, so hop to it and head to the TikTok voting hub to show your favourite sources of entertainment some love.

