If you’re a film fan who can’t bring themselves to spend a balmy evening inside a movie theatre, Sydney is a good place to be in summertime – and it’s only getting better. In January 2024, Sydney’s already stellar list of open-air cinemas is welcoming an old favourite: this time complete with 280 tonnes of sand and 150 queen sized beds.

Mov’in Bed – the open-air cinema pop up that replaces bean bags with real life beds – first popped up in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter back in 2016, but took a pause during our lockdown era and was yet to return to the Emerald City. This summer, Mov’in Bed is appearing in a new location, with upgraded beds, an urban beach setting and a fresh line-up of pre-screening DJs.

With the help of 280 tonnes of sand, Mov’in Bed will transform Barangaroo’s Harbour Park into an urban beach, with 150 queen sized beds set up on the sand with views of the 15 metre screen (the largest outdoor screen in Australia) and across to the harbour beyond.

With food delivered directly to the bedside, you can happily stay horizontal for the full screening, though longer movies will include an intermission so you can take a bathroom break without missing the action – leaving zero excuse to stay home for “Netflix and chill”. The setup also includes noise-cancelling headphones, so you won’t need to worry about having your audio experience disrupted by the couple in the neighbouring bed.

Mov’in Bed will open on Friday, January 12, 2024, and will run until April 14 2024 – with three months of outdoor movies set to include old favourites and new releases.

The full program is yet to be released, but you can expect to see this summer’s biggest movies including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon and The Marvels, starring Brie Larson. The bed-based, harbourside setup will also play host to Australian premiers (titles still to be confirmed) and themed dress-up nights for a more immersive al fresco cinema experience, if a movie beneath a blanket isn’t quite doing it for you.

To be the first to catch a glimpse of the program and secure your spot on the sand, sign up to the Mov'in Bed newsletter here.