Western Sydney scores a set of big-name new restaurants

Rooty Hill’s bid to become an arts, entertainment and lifestyle precinct to be reckoned with just got a whole lot bolder with the announcement of Eat Street, a 550-seat dining destination at West HQ. The eight-hectare hub at the juncture of the M4 and the M7 already welcomes 4 million visitors per year, but a the opening of a 2,000-seat theatre and a handful of new eateries will no doubt give rise to even more.

On Friday, English-born chef Sean Connolly, the man behind the Morrison Bar & Oyster Room in Sydney’s CBD, will give the 2766 postcode a taste of his touch on the grill with the opening of Steak & Co. The updated brasserie concept will feature classic seafood options like freshly shucked oysters, prawn cocktails and king crab legs alongside dry-aged steaks and choose-your-own broiler cuts from a butcher-style window.

Photograph: Supplied

Stefano Manfredi, one of Sydney’s most influential Italian chefs, is also joining the party with PizzAperta, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria that celebrates traditional Italian flavours and seasonally driven toppings set to swing the doors next week. Fans might recall the brand from a three-year stint at the Star, which wrapped up in October of 2018.

Eat St. Bar, a casual drinking spot, and Chur Burger outlets are already up and running, but there will be plenty more for the peckish to choose from as well, from this weekend onward, including Southeast Asian street eats at New Town Thai, French-style pâtisserie favourites at Corner Café and scoops of Gelatissimo’s freshly churned gelati.

The jewel in the collection’s crown, however, looks to be the latest multimillion-dollar project from Steve Anastasiou, the restaurateur responsible for eternal favourites China Doll and China Lane. Chu, the 200-seat sister venue to the two glam Chinese diners, will reference 1940s Shanghai and start firing the woks later this spring.

55 Sherbrooke St, Rooty Hill 2766. 02 9625 5500. westhq.com.au/taste.

On the opposite end of town? Check out our picks for the best restaurants in North Sydney.