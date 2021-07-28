Why we're going back to Time In Sydney

We didn't want it to come to this, but here we are

Dear Sydney,

We really, really didn’t want it to come to this. But, well, here we are.

Back in June, we went into lockdown stoically, knowing that we had to nip the outbreak in the bud. Surely it would only take a week, or two?

But we reckoned without the Delta variant. It’s now the end of July and we’ve been in lockdown for four weeks and counting – and still the numbers are creeping up. Also creeping up has been the unhappy realisation that whether we like it or not, we’re in this for the long haul.

Last year, in March 2020, we pivoted from ‘Time Out’ to ‘Time In’. Happily, here in Sydney the name change lasted only until July 1. Not so lucky for ‘Time In Melbourne’, where our friends went back into lockdown and did not revert to ‘Time Out’ until the end of the year. Absolutely devastating for Melbourne’s arts and hospitality scenes; absolutely devastating for so many businesses.

And now we find ourselves in a similar position in Sydney. After a month indoors, and with the snail’s pace of vaccine availability, we see no option but to pivot back to Time In.

But you know what? We’re cool with it. Because as Time In, we can confidently say we are here for you, Sydney. We’ll be across every restaurant with an exciting takeaway offering, every bar with a brilliant bottled cocktail line, every arts organisation with an online experience, backed up with timely coverage of government announcements and changes in protocol. Plus oddball, crazy extras from our fun-loving journalists.

We’ll help you stay informed, stay healthy, stay entertained, and stay optimistic. If you have a small business with an online store, an online event to promote or a takeaway cocktail people might want to try, let us know. We're here to help.

In the meantime, you can do something for us. Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you; here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

OK Sydney. We know the drill. We’ve got this. And when we can finally emerge to make the most of this amazing city, we’ll be right with you to once again help you make the most of your Time Out.

Time In editors



