Gather your broomsticks and click your heels together three times – one of the most successful musicals in the world is about to crash land in Sydney with the sheer force of a house falling on a woman wearing a pointy hat. Officially announced in October, the 20th anniversary of Wicked will be celebrated with an exclusive season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in August 2023. This is a revival of the John Frost production, which opened in Melbourne in 2008 and went on to tour nationally and internationally.

Following the announcement of the two young Aussie performers who landed the breakout lead roles, the full principal cast has dropped. Hand-picked from more than 1,000 auditions, some big names are joining Sheridan Adams as Elphaba and Courtney Monsma as Glinda.

Playing the role of the conniving and manipulative Madame Morrible will be Australian theatre icon and multi-award winning actress Robyn Nevin. Nevin has played leading roles for all of Australia’s major theatre companies, in London’s West End and in the US, as well as countless roles on screen. For the musical theatre stage, she played Mrs Higgins in the Australian tour of My Fair Lady directed by Julie Andrews.

Theatre and television favourite Todd McKenney will play the Wizard. This year, McKenney celebrates 40 years as a professional entertainer, having played lead and headline roles in more than 20 musicals, most notably the role of Peter Allen in the Australian hit production The Boy From Oz, in which he performed more than 1,000 shows nationally.

Rising star Liam Head will play Fiyero, the handsome and seemingly shallow Winky Prince. Head made his professional debut playing the role of Nick Healy in the Australian premiere of Jagged Little Pill. Most recently Liam played the role of Take That band member Howard Donald in the Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man.

Fresh from playing Major Metcalf in the Australian tour of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, Adam Murphy has been cast in the role of Dr Dillamond, a teacher of life sciences and a philosopher at Shiz University (and a goat). Adam’s long and distinguished career includes dozens of plays and musicals in Australia and New Zealand, most notably in Mary Poppins, Dirty Dancing, MTC’s Fun Home and the role of Jafar in Disney’s Aladdin.

After making her professional musical theatre debut understudying the three lead female roles in Hamilton, Shewit Belay will play Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, her father’s favourite daughter.

As the naïve, insecure and lovable munchkin Boq will be Kurtis Papadinis, in his professional adult debut. Kurtis made his stage debut as a child in The Production Company’s Mame, then played Michael Banks in the 2010 and 2012 tours of Mary Poppins, and the role of Gustave in the Australian premiere of Love Never Dies.

A prequel to The Wizard of Oz, set long before Dorothy dropped in, Wicked remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. It's the winner of more than 100 major awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.

The producers have promised us that this new production will include some impressive never-before-seen stunts that “cost a lot of money”.

Wicked will be defying gravity at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from August 25, 2023. Tickets start at $79 and are on sale now over on Ticketmaster.

