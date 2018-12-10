World Bar is transforming into a new venue called Cali Club

People were understandably upset when news broke that World Bar was closing, as yet another late night venue struggled to thrive in Sydney. But in a rollercoaster turn of events, the venue is set to remain a nightclub, reopening as Cali Club on Wednesday December 12.

The people responsible for the venue's second life are Dane Gorrel and Matt Weir, who also took on Club 77 further down on William Street in September this year. For die-hard World Bar fans, you've still got time to party in the old venue before any major changes are made – they're even keeping the Wall on Wednesdays. Plans for a refresh are still in the works, and in the meantime, nights devoted to house, techno, hip hop and Afrobeat are being scheduled.

If you were regretting not getting to World Bar before it closed, consider this a second chance to throw some shapes and support Sydney's nightlife over summer.

