New South Wales, today’s our day. According to Wotif’s 2023 Aussie Town of the Year list, a NSW town got the top spot – and it might not be a place that's on your radar as a winning destination. It's Albury, a NSW town near the border of Victoria.

That’s not the only bit of NSW representation on the list. Did someone say yaas? Although (sadly) Yass, NSW, didn’t make the list this time, Albury’s spot at number one is definitely cause for celebration. Tucked away at the bottom of the Australian Alps, and fringed by the Murray River, this gentile country town is a perfect autumnal retreat. With its abundance of fresh, cold air, incredible food and produce, stunning local wineries, arty exhibitions, performances and festivals, and a whole lot of quality outdoor adventure opportunities, we reckon this slice of regional NSW deserves to take out the top spot.

Albury is also pretty cool given the fact that it's located smack-bang on the NSW-Victoria border, meaning that you can have brekkie in NSW, and dinner in Victoria. We love a bit of variety.

With Easter’s long weekend coming up, it’s good to have Albury on our radar. This is a place designed for chilly strolls beneath flaming autumn trees, hot coffee and (very) boozy rural wine tours. As such, it’s perfect for any long or short weekend getaway – although, with it being a good five-hour drive from Sydney’s CBD, you’re going to want to make sure you give yourself enough time to get there.

Along with Albury, our sweet state also came through with seaside paradise Merimbula in sixth place, and country wine oasis Orange at number 9.

Merimbula is a hidden gem on the aptly named Sapphire Coast, also in southern NSW, where an endless blue sea merges with an equally endless azure horizon. Known for its affordable accommodation, friendly locals and seriously good food, we reckon put this baby on your travel getaway list. Orange is more well-known, but we love this town’s European countryside-vibes, crisp air, local wine and stunningly fresh produce.

Wotif chose their top picks based on data that takes into account accommodation affordability, quality, and traveller satisfaction, and all of these winning NSW picks definitely make the cut.

Ah, NSW. You’ve done it again.