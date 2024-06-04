You can nominate a person, group or event to receive a prestigious blue plaque from Heritage NSW

The heritage of NSW is built by so much more than its landmarks, and the rich, sometimes deeply tragic history of our state is marked formally by a set of blue plaques that you might have noticed across the city and beyond. These government-installed plaques are a formal acknowledgement of the impact that a certain person, event or group has had on the state. And now, the government is inviting everyone – from individuals to families and community organisations – to nominate people, events and groups to receive the next round of blue plaques. Think your street-corner kebab purveyor deserves to be recognised for its cultural significance? You might be out of luck – but if you know of a person whose actions twenty or more years ago have shaped the state we live in today, it’s worth putting them forward.



Nominations for the next round of blue plaques to be placed around NSW are now open – with the intention of celebrating the people, locations, events and groups which have contributed to the rich heritage of the state. The new push for additional nominations has been cited by the Minns Government as part of their commitment to “protecting, preserving and modernising NSW heritage, and ensuring it reflects our diverse community”.

With this in mind, the nominations for this round of blue plaques will fall into themes that include LGBTQIA+, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, environment and sustainability, social justice and advocacy. The person, group or event nominated must have made a lasting impact on a community in NSW (or the state as a whole), be ‘appropriate, sensitive and engaging to a wide audience’, ‘relate to a person or people who passed away more than 20 years ago or an event which occurred more than 20 years ago’ and ‘have a location in NSW for the blue plaque that is publicly accessible and has a direct connection to the person, people, or event’. From this round of nominations, more than 12 will be chosen to be made and displayed to the public, with applications closing on Sunday, June 30.





Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

If you don’t have anything or anyone in mind but want to play a part in who and what is recognised as culturally significant, you can vote in the very first People’s Choice Blue Plaque Awards. Choose from eight culture-shaping options, which range from the first practising female solicitor in NSW to the creation of Weet-Bix.

“Everyone is invited to get involved in preserving and celebrating the diverse history of NSW, ensuring the stories of those who have shaped our state are honoured and remembered,” explains Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe.

To date, almost 50 blue plaques have been announced in towns and cities across NSW, with the aim of honouring noteworthy individuals and moments that have contributed to the cultural heritage of the state. Those honoured so far range from groups (such as Bondi Surf Bathers Life Saving Club, Australia's first surf livesaving club) to activists to artists, and this year’s round is set to acknowledge a more diverse line-up of people and events.



You can learn more, nominate and cast your vote over here.





