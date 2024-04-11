Sustainability: Lottie Dalziel - Founder of Banish
Lottie Dalziel started a little sustainability business called Banish in 2018 – a platform that educates people on reducing waste, sells products that help people live more sustainably and was the starting point for her now-popular BRAD recycling program. Cut to 2023 and Lottie was named NSW Young Australian of the Year, made the Forbes 30Under30 list, and established a Banish sustainability hub at Central Station, where Sydneysiders can stop by to learn about reducing waste and take their soft plastics and other tricky-to-recycle rubbish. “At Banish, our mission is to create a sustainable future for Sydney. We’re all about providing the education and tools Sydneysiders need to make living sustainably easy,” she says. “We believe in the power of knowledge and providing tangible actionable steps that people can take, be it composting tips, sustainable living ideas or providing them with the ability to recycle their hard-to-recycle items like blister packs, beauty products and more with BRAD.”
Follow Lottie here: @lottiedl & @banish.au