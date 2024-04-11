You don’t expect to see a politician on stage at the TikTok Awards, but Rose isn’t your average politician. The NSW Housing Minister (who’s also Minister for Homelessness, Water, Youth, Mental Health and the North Coast – plus a mum of two!) puts a lot of time into creating content on TikTok and Instagram. Why? Because she says: one, young people are at front and centre of the work she’s doing in the housing space, and two: she believes it’s important to engage politically with young people by communicating on the channels that they spend time on. “Young people can feel very disconnected from political decision-making processes,” she acknowledges. “That's partly because they look at the consequences of the decisions – they look at the housing market, for instance, they look at their rent going up; how hard it is to become a homeowner. They see all these things and they think, ‘the system doesn't care about me, the system doesn't work for me’, and so they become disengaged. I've always argued that I don't believe young people don't care. They care deeply. I just think that they feel very disillusioned with government decision-making, and rightly so. So what I try and do through my content is make sure that they know their voice is powerful and valued. I actually think citizens and communities have a lot more power than they recognise."

When asked about housing accessibility in NSW, she says, “Government housing policy, for a long time in Sydney, has not planned well for the future – it's delivered for established homeowners, but the planning system hasn’t worked for people who are hoping to enter that market. We're working to change that, to deliver more affordable housing in well-located areas where they can access public transport and services."

Follow Rose on Instagram here: @rosebjackson

And on TikTok here: @rosejacksonmp