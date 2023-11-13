Sydney
The Toxteth Hotel

  • Bars
  • Glebe
Time Out says

This neighbourhood pub in Glebe just got a makeover – and we think it might become one of your favourite lunch spots in the area (or the city for that matter)

If the Tocky wasn’t already a treasured Glebe local for pub grub on a sunny Sunday, their new rooftop terrace might have just sealed the deal. The pub underwent renovations in September 2023 to create a nook upstairs that is cosy, light-filled and offers prime views of Glebe’s lush greenery and the city’s skyline. 

As for the menu, strap in for the usual suspects: a substantial schnitty, fish and chips, some good old steaks, plus burgers and sandwiches. Where the Toxteth gets playful is with their fresh share dishes and sides like ceviche-esque scallops served in the shell; burrata sitting in a little pool of basil oil with big slabs of toasted sourdough; and brussel sprouts tossed in brown butter, honey and hazelnuts for that salty-sweet goodness. 

What’s a rooftop bar or beer garden without some stellar drinks to match? A little pink tiled window upstairs houses a bar with liqueurs and garnishes for a summery line-up of cocktails including a Limoncello Mojito, Passionfruit Caprioska and a pineapple-infused tequila number. For those get-togethers that finally make it out of the group chat, there are plenty of bottles of vino (including a couple for under $50) and cocktail carafes to share around. 

Chairs and tables also litter the walkway out the front of the hotel, and the beer garden downstairs is an awesome spot for everything from a long overdue catch up with a mate to parties and events.

Oh, and did we mention that the Tocky Terrace does bottomless brunches for $85? Saturdays don’t get much better than when there’s sunshine, free flowing booze and good food. You can book in here

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
345 Glebe Point Rd
Glebe
Sydney
2037
Contact:
View Website
02 9660 2370
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 10am-midnight; Fri-Sat 10am-1am; Sun 11am-10am
