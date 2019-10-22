You can rent the entire Harbour Bridge and then have a ten-course meal at Quay

The BridgeClimb already ranks as one of the priciest attractions in the city – and in our humble opinion, the chance to scale those iconic arches is worth every penny. But for those who are looking to add an extra helping of fancy to their BridgeClimb experience, a new high-luxury collaboration with two of Sydney’s most hallowed restaurants is ready to holler for the dollar.

This package deal allows groups of a minimum of two – but up to 80 people – to make the breathtaking ascent to the top of the Harbour Bridge, followed by a five-star meal at either Bennelong or Quay, with premium views of the harbour while you dine.

At Bennelong, a three-course menu is on offer, but at Quay, a six to ten-course degustation can be yours. Both menus, which will feature seasonal produce, will be curated by three-hated executive chef Peter Gilmore and are bound to include his signature dessert, White Coral.

If you're prepared to blow some serious cash, you can hire the entire bridge, so you won’t have to share your experience with the general public. However, such a baller move comes with a suitably baller price. While the cost of a basic climb-meal package begins at $500 per person – roughly double the price of a standard pinnacle BridgeClimb ticket – quotes for “bespoke packages”, including hiring the entire climb, are only available upon request, although we're told that a four-hour experience will set you back at least $200,000.

Packages are available from today, with full details on the BridgeClimb website.

Don't stop at the Harbour Bridge. Check out these other top attractions in Sydney.