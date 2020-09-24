You can sip on $10 Espresso Martinis at over 20 bars this long weekend

The warmer weather is here, there's a spring in our steps, and we're looking forward to one more glorious day off over the coming long weekend (October 3 - 5). To add to the general festive atmosphere that the first weeks of spring usually bring with them, Merivale is slinging Espresso Martinis at a whole bunch of its venues for just $10 from next Thursday, October 1 to Tuesday, October 5.

Sip your Espresso Martini at a stylish city spot, like Paddington's chic underground bar Charlie Parker's, 20s-style haunt Palmer and Co or French CBD bistro Little Felix, or kick back by the beach at the Collaroy or the waterfront Coogee Pavilion.

Here's the full list of venues:



Bar Topa

Bar Totti’s

Charlie Parker’s

Coogee Pavilion Rooftop

El Loco Excelsior

El Loco Slip Inn

Establishment Main Bar

Hemmesphere

J&M

Jimmy’s

Little Felix

Palmer & Co

Royal George

The Beresford

The Collaroy

The Grand Hotel

The Newport

The Royal

Una Mas

Vic On The Park

York 75

You don't have to tell us twice.

PS. Potts Point's the Butler is transforming into a spring oasis soon.









