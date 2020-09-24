You can sip on $10 Espresso Martinis at over 20 bars this long weekend
The warmer weather is here, there's a spring in our steps, and we're looking forward to one more glorious day off over the coming long weekend (October 3 - 5). To add to the general festive atmosphere that the first weeks of spring usually bring with them, Merivale is slinging Espresso Martinis at a whole bunch of its venues for just $10 from next Thursday, October 1 to Tuesday, October 5.
Sip your Espresso Martini at a stylish city spot, like Paddington's chic underground bar Charlie Parker's, 20s-style haunt Palmer and Co or French CBD bistro Little Felix, or kick back by the beach at the Collaroy or the waterfront Coogee Pavilion.
Here's the full list of venues:
Bar Topa
Bar Totti’s
Charlie Parker’s
Coogee Pavilion Rooftop
El Loco Excelsior
El Loco Slip Inn
Establishment Main Bar
Hemmesphere
J&M
Jimmy’s
Little Felix
Palmer & Co
Royal George
The Beresford
The Collaroy
The Grand Hotel
The Newport
The Royal
Una Mas
Vic On The Park
York 75
You don't have to tell us twice.
PS. Potts Point's the Butler is transforming into a spring oasis soon.
