Your fave local crumpet and butter makers are delivering a chocolate twist on brekkie

You've drooled over their OG rhubarb and butter crumpet box. You were tickled by the warm, raisin-speckled hot cross bunny crumpets for Easter. Now, it's time to check out Crumpets by Merna and Pepe Saya's latest offering: warm, chocolate crumpets paired with a rich, maple-infused butter just begging to be melted on top of them.

The maple butter is made by rolling Pepe Saya's painstakingly crafted, hand-churned butter around in vanilla bean and then sinking the whole lot into organic maple syrup. And as for Merna's chocolate crumpets? Think if a brownie were to dress down for breakfast, but maintain its indulgent, sweet allure. They're decadent, but not too sweet – the perfect combination for a lazy weekend breakfast.

A Breakfast in Bed box features chocolate crumpets, Pepe Saya's butter, a tub of mascarpone, and a selection of locally made artisanal Zokoko chocolate in Chale Milk and Tranquilidad Dark varieties ($37). If you'd like to hand over all your Mother's Day responsibilities to these local makers, they're also teaming up with Alexandria-based florist Mr Cook to deliver fresh flower bouquets along with your breakfast selection: choose from roses, tulips, chrysanthemums for $95 or opt for the Signature Bouquet by Sean for $185. Just make sure you order by May 3 to get in on time for a Mother's Day delivery.

If you'd just like to try Merna's regular crumpets with some of that heavenly maple butter once you've finished spoiling your mum, just grab a box for $20. They also have an organic pancake making kit on offer ($25) as well as a potato-making pack, with all the ingredients necessary to make some crispy-on-the-outside while creamy-on-the-inside roast potatoes: a jar of Pepe Saya's ghee, a box of Sebago potatoes (as hand-picked by Farmer Greg, who runs Carriageworks' Block 11 stall, Olsson's crushed salt and a sneaky sprig of Nashdale rosemary ($17). Potatoes aren't strictly breakfast fodder – but what's to stop you having dinner in bed, too?

So, you're a sweet-tooth. Get your fix with Arnott's secret recipe for the creamy, jammy Monte Carlo bikkie.