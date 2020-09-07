Your kid could become the CEO of Sydney’s biggest attractions for a day

The ‘Chief Entertainment Officer’ will go behind the scenes of the aquarium and much more

Is there a child in your life who has the chutzpah to boss around the adults to achieve optimum performance of fun levels? If so, they might have what it takes to take the lead at some of Sydney’s biggest attractions for a day in a money-can’t-buy experience.

Merlin Entertainments – the organisation that oversees major local attractions including the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Sydney Wild Life Zoo and Sydney Tower Eye – is on the lookout for a pint-sized CEO (‘Chief Entertainment Officer’, naturally) between the ages of 6-12 to go behind the scenes at all four attractions to learn insider information how they operate and call the shots.

The junior CEO’s duties for the day include naming and feeding the fish at Sydney Sea Life Aquarium as well as preparing a meal for the loveable resident dugong, Pig (he goes through 300 kilos of lettuce a day); helping to set up the aquarium’s new rockpool; helping with a live talk; assisting the Madame Tussauds team ensure their wax figures are in top notch condition before dipping their hand into wax for a take-home wax hand; overseeing a health check of the new arrivals at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, as well as measuring the cuteness levels of the koala joeys; and inspecting panoramic views of the city from the Sydney Tower Eye; and testing the Skywalk staff on their knowledge of Sydney.

Photograph: Supplied/Merlin Entertainments

The CEO for a day will learn about the conservation efforts being undertaken by the aquarium and zoo and can contribute their own ideas, so this is one to flag with any tiny aspiring David Attenboroughs, Steve Irwins or Jane Goodalls in your life. They will also receive a prize pack which includes family passes to come back and enjoy each attraction at their leisure.

Any kid who wants to be in the running simply needs to get a parent’s help to record a 30-second video ‘resume’ explaining “Why YOU deserve to be the CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) for a day,” and upload it here. Don’t dawdle, entries close on September 18.





