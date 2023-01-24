OK, we know Jetstar has a bit of a rep. But when they keep spinning out such stellar flight deals it’s hard to look away. In this current season of love (ahem, Valentine’s Day) the world is starting to pop off with a whole lot of cutesy activities and romantic dinners, but none have quite captured us as much as Jetstar’s current offering.

Jetstar is releasing a ‘fly a friend free’ package that lets your mate (or date) hop on board for free (that’s right: FREE) to 52 different destinations, both within Australia and overseas. How does this wild deal work? You book a holiday package in which you get flights, accommodation, transfers and (quite often) a buffet breakfast (in, say, Adelaide or Bali) – and for every full-paying customer, one gets to come along for zero dollars. You won’t get a heap of flexibility when you book – you only get to choose from the listed dates. And once you've booked, it looks very hard to change – so we advise that you make sure you’re 100% before clicking 'purchase'.

This can be a couples thing, a you-and-your-mum thing, or a long-overdue friend getaway for that pal of yours who does more for you than any ol’ lover ever could – although you’ll both have to travel on the same flight and stay in the same room in whatever bedding configuration is available, so just make sure you’re going with someone you really like. You can expect to snag super cheap deals to the Whitsundays, Bali, Port Douglas, Melbourne, Darwin, Cairns and Hamilton Island, along with a whole lot more – but be swift, the deal ends on January 30.

Try your luck at snagging a pretty sweet (and free) trip away by clicking right here.

