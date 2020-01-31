Valentine's Day dinners in Sydney
Book ahead and nab a flash dinner this Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day – love it or hate it, it's here to stay. Regardless of where you stand, getting all dolled up and going out for a nice meal is pretty much a universal pleasure, especially when restaurants go all out on the special occasion bells and whistles. These are the restaurants going the extra mile on February 14 this year, so if you're looking to impress or simply down for an epic feed, here's where to head.
Cirrus
If seafood by the water is your type of scene, then Cirrus is the place to be. Feast on a $180 shared menu with highlights that include raw kingfish dressed with tamarillo and preserved lime, spanner crab with fennel custard on toast and whole flounder in smoked mussel butter.
Queen Chow Manly
A modern Chinese banquet overlooking the big blue is a tempting proposition at the best of times, but especially so when it includes bubbles and rock oysters on arrival, as well as classics like strange flavour chicken, steamed fish with ginger and shallot and deep-fried ice cream, all for a pocket-friendly $95.
Firedoor
There's no better place to heat things up than a seat at Firedoor, where Lennox Hastie's flame-licked cooking is the main event. Five courses and a glass of Charles Heidsieck Champagne is what you'll get, in return for $150 – try your hardest to secure a coveted spot at the kitchen counter.
Yellow
Yellow is worthy of all the accolades, because even if you're not a vegetarian or vegan, you'll be wowed by what this kitchen does with fruit and veg. The $140 menu begins with a handful of snacks (think baby corn in the husk with quinoa and aioli) before moving on to four more substantial courses, such as miso pumpkin, curry leaf and Davidson plum.
Otto
You'll be in good hands at this waterside Woolloomooloo Italian institution, where the $160 four-course menu starts with an Aperol Spritz in your hand as soon as you rock up. If it were up to us, we'd go for classic beef carpaccio with truffle dressing, orrechiete sauced in smoked veal ragu and the popcorn panna cotta.
Quay
Few restaurants are as synonymous with a big night out as Quay. That has to do with the postcard views just as much as Peter Gilmore's showstopping degustation menus. Valentine's Day is serious business here, with a six-course menu costing $340, but if you want to pull out all the stops, book dinner for two with a bouquet of flowers for $790.
Nomad Up the Road
Even in its temporary new location, the Surry Hills favourite is staying true to its Mediterranean-leaning roots with a $130 shared set menu that includes a glass of fizz on arrival and signatures like the flatbread with za'atar and the duck mortadella, as well as tiger prawns dressed in vine-leaf salsa verde and Valrhona chocolate with raspberry and rose for dessert.
Bodhi
An outdoor spot at Bodhi, under the canopy of the giant fig tree in Cook and Philip Park, is the perfect place to soak up the end of summer with someone you love. The three-course menu here specialises in the inventive, plant-based pan-Asian specialties that have kept it going since 1988 and clocks in at a very affordable $69 per head, which includes bubbles on arrival.
Aria
Sometimes you just want to impress your significant other and a table overlooking the harbour at Aria is one heck of a way to do it. Six courses of Joel Bickford's pared back plates and a cocktail on arrival will set you back $320, but this is prime restaurant real estate and the likes of yabbies, Maremma duck and Wagyu short rib don't come cheap.
Koi Dessert Bar
Perhaps you want to skip the savouries and move straight to something sweet. We understand. Koi's 'Two for Two' menu offers two shareable desserts – a "rose" with lychee gel, strawberry glass and jasmine gelato, as well as the "bee mine", which consists of a chamomile cake, chocolate ganache, buckwheat and milk gelato – for just $50 per couple.
Bentley Restaurant and Bar
Looking to splurge? If so, V Day here is a smart move. Signature snacks like the crisp potato with crème fraîche and chives get the ball rolling on an epic tasting menu with 'premium' written all over it: Fraser Island spanner crab, Blackmore Wagyu and the like. The $200 price tag ain't cheap, but they don't call it a 'special occasion' for nothing.
Saké
All three of the Saké venues (the Rocks, Double Bay and Manly) are serving specially curated Valentine's menus for $119 – and they're available all week long from Monday, February 10, through to Sunday, February 16, which means you can avoid the mayhem on the day if you choose. And better yet, they'll be offering the regular menu, too, if you prefer not to feel tied down.
Bea
The one-off menu at Bea, the polished restaurant on the middle level of Barangaroo House, is inspired by what the chefs love to eat with their loved ones. That means four courses, featuring the likes of charred tiger prawns, beef tartare, stracciatella with peas and broad beans and a watermelon grantia with raspberry and elderflower to finish for $110. And that includes a glass of R de Ruinart Champagne to start.
The Grounds of Alexandria
Trust the Grounds of Alexandria gang to design a hands-on experience for $130 that uses the sprawling dining destination to maximum effect. You'll start with entrées at interactive installations, then have a seat at a table in the garden which will be transformed for the night into an iridescent pink and pastel world. It all wraps up with a walk through the laneway decked out with desserts.
Chiswick
Don't have the funds to fork out for a weekend getaway to a country cottage? No worries, the lush front lawn, kitchen garden and conservatory-style dining room make Chiswick pretty much the Sydney equivalent. You'll get canapés, a three-course produce-driven menu and a glass of sparkling to start all for $110.
Bopp and Tone
An eight-course degustation for $110 awaits you at this swanky supper-club-style CBD diner, where a Josper oven and woodfired grill do a lot of the heavy lifting. Expect spanner crab, beef tartare and heavy-hitting proteins like king prawns, rainbow trout and smoked duck. And be sure to bring some extra pocket money – the wine list is a cracker.
Alibi Bar and Dining
Alibi's rolling out an eight-course degustation on the night, which is a blessing because it isn't always easy to find somewhere schmick for your plant-based celebration. The $80 menu is entirely vegan, begins with a glass of bubbles on arrival and sends you home with vegan body chocolate (you know, for later).
