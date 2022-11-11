Zoë Foster Blake and Four Pillars Gin have created a peachy (and pretty) gin together

Sydney boasts quite a few legendary locals, but it is a universal truth that a) peachy queen Zoë Foster Blake, and b) the gin gods over Four Pines Gin are two of the Harbour City's best. Admittedly, these two fabulous institutions also very much have Melbournian roots, but regardless of where you sit on the state lines, most folk can agree that the duo have done well at wooing us with their irresistible charm and bright bubbling flavours.

This all came to a head last year when Zoë Foster Blake's cult skincare brand Go-To collaborated with Four Pillars for a limited-edition peachy gin that sold out in just five hours. If you couldn't get your hands on it, we've got good news: it's back just in time for G&T season. Cheers to that.

'My New Go-To Gin' features flavours of peach, lemon, myrtle, ruby grapefruit and pink peppercorns, and it's the perfect base for everything from a classic G&T to a bubbly Bellini or a tart Peach Bramble. It's delicious and perhaps a wee bit too quaffable, but if you have one too many, you're covered, with every bottle coming with a Transformazing face mask by Go-To to help you revive your dehydrated and hungover skin.

Keen to sip on pink beverages all summer long? The gin will be available from the Four Pillars website from November 17, so pencil that date into your calendar to ensure you don't miss out. It's available while supplies last and will retail at $85 for a 700mL bottle.

Ain't that peachy?