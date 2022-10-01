Gin & Tequila Journey Sydney

Time Out says

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a heady swig of a) gin or b) tequila make for a jolly good time. The wonders of these diverse and delicious liquors are known to many of us, but when it comes to finding out where the very best joints in Sydneytown to swill 'em actually are, we can often come up lost. That is, however, until now.

Enter: Gin Journey and Tequila Journey – the two sauced-up babies of British-born Leon Dalloway, Gin Journey founder and all-round lord of all things liquor, who has been charming fans of the devil’s drop with his educational bar crawls from London to Sydney since 2013.

Gin Journey is Dalloway’s original invention, with this tried and tested explorative experience taking you on a guided tour of Sydney’s boutique distilleries and hidden gin bars, including Poor Tom's Gin Hall and the Four Pillars Gin Lab. This minibus tour taking in the ultimate gin destinations in the city will let you sample five top gins and five superb cocktails while learning about this popular tipple's fascinating history, from its checkered days as ‘mother’s ruin’ to its present-day ascendancy and the botanical bonanza of contemporary Aussie gins.

Each gin journey takes you to five different hidden bars and gin distilleries across Sydney, with every guest getting five gin drink samples, and five artisan gin cocktails to smooth their way. Expect good chat, delicious (and extremely high quality) gin moments, and to leave at the end of the day feeling more than pleasantly buzzed.

Tequila Journey is the latest addition to Sydney’s boozy block, with it following the exact same base model as its gin-heavy sister, but with an obvious tequila-esque twist. The only difference is that this experience happens less regularly, with it currently, as of October 2022, scheduled for November 19 and January 21, 2023, with you able to book in for all upcoming sessions right here.

When it comes to Gin Journey however, this intimate afternoon event takes place every other Saturday, with tickets costing $125 per person plus booking fee, across the board. Note: advance booking is required.

Now go forth, and make merry, whatever your poison may be.