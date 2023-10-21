Time Out says

It’s a universal truth that everything tastes better when you’re a few drinks in. It’s the reason we can easily smash a bucket of greasy fried chicken after a night on the town. Well, you no longer have to leave the club to satiate your Kentucky cravings as the Colonel is opening his first-ever KFC nightclub at a secret Sydney location for one night and one night only.

Partygoers can expect a cluster cluck of free food and bangers at the Fried Side Club, which will be popping up on the night of Saturday, October 21 from 8pm to 3am. The top-secret venue will be revealed to ticket holders just 48 hours beforehand and will require them to enter the club through a secret (fridge) door.

Once safely inside, clubbers will be able to hit the DF with tunes from chart-topping Aussie producer Luude and fellow Aussie support acts Kinder and Foura. Grooving and shuffling is hungry work, but luckily KFC is treating everyone to free food all night.

Guests will be the first to try KFC's newest secret menu item, Luude’s Zinger Sliders, starring two mini burgers: one loaded with fiery chilli relish and the other with KFC’s supercharged sauce. This means you can wrap one hand around a slider and fist bump to ‘TMO (Turn Me On)’ with the other.

Chicken fans can also pick up tasty new KFC x Luude merch on the night, including sliders (the ones for your feet), with all profits going towards the KFC Youth Foundation.

Tickets are available now for $22.94 but like a box of KFC’s famous fried chicken, they won’t last long.

