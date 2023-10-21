Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

KFC Fried Side Club

  • Nightlife
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
A DJ holding two sliders in a neon red room
Photograph: Supplied/KFC
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Go Kentucky fried clubbin’ at this secret nightclub with free sliders – and bangers from chart-topping producer Luude

It’s a universal truth that everything tastes better when you’re a few drinks in. It’s the reason we can easily smash a bucket of greasy fried chicken after a night on the town. Well, you no longer have to leave the club to satiate your Kentucky cravings as the Colonel is opening his first-ever KFC nightclub at a secret Sydney location for one night and one night only.

Partygoers can expect a cluster cluck of free food and bangers at the Fried Side Club, which will be popping up on the night of Saturday, October 21 from 8pm to 3am. The top-secret venue will be revealed to ticket holders just 48 hours beforehand and will require them to enter the club through a secret (fridge) door.

Once safely inside, clubbers will be able to hit the DF with tunes from chart-topping Aussie producer Luude and fellow Aussie support acts Kinder and Foura. Grooving and shuffling is hungry work, but luckily KFC is treating everyone to free food all night. 

Guests will be the first to try KFC's newest secret menu item, Luude’s Zinger Sliders, starring two mini burgers: one loaded with fiery chilli relish and the other with KFC’s supercharged sauce. This means you can wrap one hand around a slider and fist bump to ‘TMO (Turn Me On)’ with the other.

Chicken fans can also pick up tasty new KFC x Luude merch on the night, including sliders (the ones for your feet), with all profits going towards the KFC Youth Foundation.

Tickets are available now for $22.94 but like a box of KFC’s famous fried chicken, they won’t last long. 

Want more?

Here's where to find the best fried chicken in Sydney

Hit the dancefloor at the best nightclubs in town

Keep the night going at Sydney's top late-night bars and clubs

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
moshtix.com.au/v2/event/kfc-fried-side-club/157412
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
$22.94
Opening hours:
8pm-3am

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.