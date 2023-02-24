Sydney
Timeout

Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert

  • Nightlife
  • The Domain, Sydney
Kylie Minogue for Sydney WorldPride
Photograph: Sydney WorldPride/Darenoted
Time Out says

See Queen Kylie, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy in the flesh at Sydney's WorldPride 2023 opening spectacular

It’s officially time to break out the gold hotpants. Sydney WorldPride is a bloody big deal, and no event in their program really proves that more than their big-time opening concert. Like, Queen Kylie? Need we say more? 

Set to kick off at 7pm on Feburary 24, 2023 at the Domain, Live and Proud will feature headline peformances from British legend Charli XCX, and home-grown pop princess Jessica Mauboy. Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, this huge glitter-filled extravaganza will be broadcast live to the nation on ABC TV, and is expected to be, all in all, an epic party.

You can choose either to get in at 3pm on the day and snaffle food truck fare on a picnic rug in general admission seating. O or, if you prefer being closer to the action, you can snag yourself a proper seat in the reserved section. 

Tickets sold out for this bad boy pretty quickly, but you still have a chance of getting around it with their final release wave that will go out on December 9 2022 at 10am.

Get your tickets by clicking right here. 

Get in on more WorldPride 2023 action at the Domain Dance Party or the Bondi Beach Party. The choice is yours.

Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
sydneyworldpride.com/events/opening-concert/
Address:
The Domain
Macquarie Street, Tarpeian Precinct
Sydney
2000
Price:
Various
Opening hours:
3pm-9pm

Dates and times

