Don’t cha wish your party was beachy like mine? International pop star and former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger has been announced as the headliner for the hotly anticipated Bondi Beach Party. One of the biggest parties in the Sydney WorldPride program, the event will see the city’s most famous beach transformed into the city’s hottest club for 12,000 people dancing from day through to dusk and night.

The singer of hits like ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘Buttons’ will be joined on the sand by leading Australian DJs Dameeeela, Jarred Baker, Jacqui Cunningham, DJ Charlie Villas, and DJ Dan Murphy, who celebrates 20 years in the business.

Sydney WorldPride’s chief executive, Kate Wickett, said: “Bondi Beach Party will be a uniquely Australian experience, so I’m particularly pleased Sydney WorldPride will be showcasing an all-Australian DJ line-up, sharing the sound of Australia’s club scene with the world.”

Bondi Beach Party will take place 3-10pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Final tickets are available now to Sydney WorldPride subscribers. Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am AEDT on Friday, December 9. Tickets range from $179-$289 and are available via Moshtix.

Of course, this seaside foray is not the only big ol’ party with a hot headliner in the WorldPride lineup. From 10am AEDT on Friday, December 9, final tickets are on sale for Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert featuring Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy; Domain Dance Party featuring Kelly Rowland; and Rainbow Republic featuring Muna, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.

In addition to this, entries to the ballot for the Pride March open at 10am AEDT on Fri, Dec 9. Not be confused with the annual Mardi Gras Parade (which will return to Oxford Street in 2023), the Pride March will be a historic moment on the final day of the Sydney WorldPride festival and will see up to 50,000 people march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The Pride March is free, but those wanting to take part in this major moment will need to apply for the ballot via the Sydney WorldPride website (entries open 10am AEDT on Fri, Dec 9).

