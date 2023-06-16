Time Out says

Carriageworks will come alive with wild parties and boundary-pushing international and local music acts

If you’re looking for a hot hub of concerts full of cutting-edge acts, alongside radical parties bathed in a sea of lasers, then look no further than Carriageworks’ Vivid festival offerings for 2023.

From June 8 to 16, Eveleigh’s former-industrial-site turned multi-arts-precinct is being taken over by local and international music acts and funky party starters. This massive takeover will appear alongside exciting Vivid Food celebrations, as well as a mega Vivid edition of the Carriageworks Night Market.

Kicking off the program on Thursday, June 8, up-and-coming Australian band Floodlights will headline an intimate show, performing tracks from their fresh album Painting of My Time. Leading into the weekend, the entire precinct will come alive on Friday, June 9, starting with a showcase of First Nations talent from across the country featuring Kobie Dee, JK-47, and ten-year-old rapper Inkabee alongside his father Flewnt, before Sydney dance institution House of Mince presents a night like no other, headlined by acclaimed South African multi-disciplinary artist Desire Marea.

The opening weekend continues with two precinct-wide takeovers. Astral People will present a night of far-reaching sounds led by some of today's most daring figures. You can expect American producer and DJ Flying Lotus to headline, with Liv.e making her Sydney debut and Night Slugs celebrating 15 years of club culture with Bok Bok and Girl Unit.

A multi-sensory festival experience unlike any other, Soft Centre will return on Saturday, June 11, with a program traversing leftfield club, noise and ambient music, dance and endurance performances, immersive A/V concerts, cutting-edge digital art and large-scale lightworks.

Starting the second week, Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma will perform on Monday, June 12, bringing their dark-yet-danceable tracks to the precinct which have captured a global audience.

Naturally, Carriageworks is bringing more than sweet beats to Vivid. Some radical light art will be illuminating the precinct, care of internationally celebrated light artist Sam Whiteside. Inspired by dystopian futurism, a tangle of steel, wire, smoke and shafts of light will weave throughout the venue. This will be accompanied by a rotating list of Sydney’s hottest DJs, and a pop-up bar by award-winning brewpub Atomic who will be serving pre-show classic burgers, loaded fries, wings and more.

You can check out the full program and get your hands on tickets over here.

