All the coolest (and cheapest) experiences and activities you can get up to in town this glowy season

It's no secret that Vivid is usually quite overwhelming. With the pumping crowds, winter chill and intense sensory overload of massive immersive light shows, the whole experience has the potential of making you feel more than a little lost.

This year, we've put together a list of all the best free, moderately priced and all-round epic (ahem, did someone say: Jennifer Coolidge) things, activities and events you can get around this Vivid season. Whether it's remarkable glowing things you can gaze at, mind-blowing talks, neon pottery classes or getting to see Sydney turn rainbow from far, far above, we have you covered.

The one thing that's for sure? You won't get bored.