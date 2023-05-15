Price: $35 for adults, $24 for kids
If you’ve ever heard talk of secret tunnels and winding labyrinths from World War II that lie forgotten beneath Sydney city, you’re not alone. Well, it turns out, the rumours are true. And the best bit? Finally, we are allowed to see them with our own eyes. Better yet – they’re going to be filled with a wild light show, laser beams and robots. Yes. This is real life. Now, in a move that’s been in the works for a long, long time, ‘Dark Spectrum’ will be taking over this historical subterranean network during Vivid, 2023 – and frankly, we can’t wait.