Timeout

Carriageworks Night Market – Vivid Sydney

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
  1. Carriageworks Night Market
  2. People toasting marshmallows at the Carriageworks Night Market
  3. Carriageworks Night Market
Time Out says

The Vivid edition of Sydney’s beloved farmer’s market showcases more than 45 sustainable restaurants, bars and producers

There’s a certain buzz in the air as our city gears up for the annual Vivid Sydney festival from May 26 to June 17. Vivid’s inaugural food program – Vivid Food – is the talk of the town this year and will showcase Sydney’s top culinary talents against a backdrop of lights and colour. 

One of the most anticipated events in the Vivid Food program is the Carriageworks Night Market, which are making a triumphant return on Friday June 16. The Vivid edition of Sydney’s beloved farmer’s markets will bring together more than 45 of the city’s finest restaurants, bars and producers, complete with dazzling entertainment and food demonstrations. 

Leading the charge is none other than Australia’s renowned sustainable chef Matt Stone, who has handpicked stallholders for their dedication to sustainable food practices. This seamlessly syncs with Vivid Sydney 2023’s theme: 'Naturally'.

Championing the sustainability theme is Redfern-based restaurant Bush Sydney, whose dishes hero native Australian ingredients, which are sustainably harvested from the wild. You can also get your eco-friendly food fix with wild game tacos from Rico’s Tacos, an innovative zero-waste vegetarian menu from OzHarvest (with leftovers distributed to those in need), and a rescued apple galette from Gelato Messina.

Other big names to look out for include: 

Anason
Colombo Social
Kepos St Kitchen 
Jimmy’s Falafel
Queen Chow
Porcine
Rising Sun Workshop
Rockpool Bar and Grill
Sake
Spice Temple
Three Blue Ducks

You won’t leave thirsty, with more than 15 local bars and producers joining the mix. Sip on cocktails from the world’s first permanent no-waste bar Re, try Brix Distillery’s quirky cocktail infused with by-products from Bourke Street Bakery, and explore P&V Wine and Liquor Merchants’ sustainable selection of natural and organic wines. Other drink producers joining the line-up include:

Archie Rose Distilling Co
Atomic Brewery
Cantina Ok
- Dhuwa Indigenous Coffee
The Grifter
Wildflower Brewing and Blending
Yulli’s Brews

Cap off your Carriageworks Night Market adventure by grabbing a selection of the finest produce from across NSW, including from LP’s Quality Meats, Bondi Oysters and Vannella Cheese. Stay tuned for the full program, which will be announced in June.

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
carriageworks.com.au/events/carriageworks-night-market-vivid-23/
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015

Dates and times

