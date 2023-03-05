Time Out says

This WorldPride, Sydney will come alive with a glittering host of talent from all corners of the rainbow (and the world, for that matter), and we’re so here for it. Turns out, so is Kinselas, one of Darlinghurst's most celebrated party hot spots and all-round good time kitchens.

From February 17, Walk Proud at Kinselas will be exploding with a glittery bang on Oxford Street, bringing along three weeks of major headline performances for three weeks during WorldPride. Plus, a lot of these acts are free – that's right, FREE. We love that.

Over 40 music acts will be featured from February 17 to March 5, with the line-up set to include a (free) DJ set from critically acclaimed non-binary artist G Flip, performance by queer folk-pop artist Alex the Astronaut, beloved Aussie pop band Cub Sport, and a set by Gomeroi transwoman and First Nations solicitor and advocate, DJ Crescendoll (just to name a few).

It's not all a song and dance, however. Hannah Reilly and Jonny Hawkins are putting on two special sessions of I'd Like To Say A Few (Gay) Words, their hilarious and notorious speech sharing event. The pop prince of cabaret Brendan Maclean is also hosting two sessions of The Whiskey Sour, an evening with his favourite queer artists from around the nation.

Kinselas Hotel in Taylor Square boasts a long and intriguing history, with most Sydneysiders who like partying on Oxford Street familiar with its neon name and epic parties over the ages. Now, in collaboration with the folks over at Johnnie Walker, they’re coming alive with some seriously ballin’ talent, free performances and DJ sets that each individually look ready to light anyone’s fire, all night long.

The venue will be chock-a-block with rainbows, colour and good times, with a sweet new revamp by inclusive Aussie label Double Rainbouu’s founder, Mikey Nolan, whose put talent behind designing a bespoke mural that’s all about celebrating the myriad of diverse identities that make up the LGBTQIA+ rainbow. So essentially: you can expect some cute visuals. Plus, there’ll be a lotta merch on offer, with all profit proceeds going to Equality Australia. That’s hot.

