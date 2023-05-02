Time Out says

One of the newest additions to Parramatta, Al Aseel is well-known across Sydney for

their authentic Middle Eastern food.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, Al Aseel transports you to the streets of Lebanon with their carefully crafted menu.

Their hummus is so good you’ll want to eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And let’s

not forget their mixed grill plate. They say a skewer a day keeps the doctor away, so

we’ll take ten of the laham meshwe (succulent lamb skewers).

If you’re visiting with a few friends, don’t miss the feast option. At only $59 per person, you’ll be able to try a taste of most of their menu.

