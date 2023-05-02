Sydney
Al Aseel - Parramatta

Food at Al Aseel Newtown
Photograph: David Cheng
Time Out says

Middle-Eastern chain Al Aseel have brought their succulent skewers and addictive hummus to Parramatta

One of the newest additions to Parramatta, Al Aseel is well-known across Sydney for
their authentic Middle Eastern food.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Church Street, Al Aseel transports you to the streets of Lebanon with their carefully crafted menu.

Their hummus is so good you’ll want to eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And let’s
not forget their mixed grill plate. They say a skewer a day keeps the doctor away, so
we’ll take ten of the laham meshwe (succulent lamb skewers).

If you’re visiting with a few friends, don’t miss the feast option. At only $59 per person, you’ll be able to try a taste of most of their menu.

Written by Ellie Parker

Details

Address:
1/85 Victoria Rd
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
View Website
02 7258 5680
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 11am-9:30pm; Fri-Sat 11am-10pm; Sun 11am-9pm
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc.