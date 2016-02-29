Sydney
Timeout

A barista pours milk into an espresso at Circa Espresso
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The best cafes in Parramatta

Brunch addicts and bean-fiends will find a happy refuge in Parramatta’s coffee houses

Written by
Time Out editors
Whether you’re after a sneaky chocolate treat, a coffee pick-me-up or a full-on meal at brekky or lunch, here’s where to go in Parramatta, the geographical centre of this fine city.

Want more? Here's our guide to the best Parramatta restaurants.

Got a free day? Check out the best things to do this weekend in Sydney.

Circa Espresso
Credit: Dan Boud

1. Circa Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Parramatta

Settle in to this skinny warehouse café and dose yourself with Little Marionette coffee and the baked eggs – creamy Danish fetta with grilled pieces of spicy Turkish sausage on top of baked eggs, tomato, baby spinach and chilli flakes. You’ll get halfway through the Portobello mushrooms with hummus on sourdough before you even realise that there’s no bacon. Embrace Australia’s dessert heritage with a lamington to finish. Circa Espresso is bringing village vibes to Sydney’s geographic centre.

Havenstone
Photograph: Supplied

2. Havenstone

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • North Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

This historic building was once the Female Factory, which housed female convicts back in the 1820s and '30s. Today, the sandstone building and its surrounds are a peaceful backdrop for all-day breakfast and lunch. Havenstone’s head chef Anthony Doueihi brings a contemporary twist to classic flavours. For brunch, savour orange and honey French toast dressed with mascarpone, honey and spiced macadamia; warm mushroom bruschetta croissants with goat’s cheese, tomato and prosciutto; and green sencha tea-smoked salmon served cool with brown rice, greens, heirloom tomatoes and poached eggs.

Paper Plane Café
Photograph: Paper Plane Cafe

3. Paper Plane Café

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

Much like the MIA song of the same name, Paper Planes is a little offbeat but a reliable source of energy. This is mostly thanks to brews that they are tapping out from the Inner West’s much loved Little Marionette Coffee. The café’s soundtrack is a little random – one minute we’re listening to Alanis Morissette, the next Snakehips. 

Darcy St Project
Photograph: Emma Joyce

4. Darcy St Project

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Parramatta

The modest café, found inside Horwood Place car park, is giving disadvantaged people a leg-up into the hospitality industry through coffee education and barista training. Darcy St Project is a social enterprise enabling students to build their confidence, improve their language skills and find long-term work in the cafés of Parramatta.  “I’d love for Parramatta to become one of the coffee capitals of the world,” says founder John Cafferatta, 34, who set up the project after working as a TAFE teacher for ten years. 

Adora Handmade Chocolates

5. Adora Handmade Chocolates

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta

The sisters behind Adora have been legends for 20 years for their vibrant handmade chocolates featuring Belgian Callebaut, Indigenous wattleseed and traditional (often gluten-free) ganaches.

Want more?

The best breakfasts in Sydney
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best breakfasts in Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés

Aussie breakfasts are legendary the world over, and we damn well know how to do them right here in Sydney. From the best cheese toastie around to that liquorice bread, here's our list of where to go and what to order at the best cafés in Sydney.

Recommended
