The best cafes in Parramatta

Settle in to this skinny warehouse café and dose yourself with Little Marionette coffee and the baked eggs – creamy Danish fetta with grilled pieces of spicy Turkish sausage on top of baked eggs, tomato, baby spinach and chilli flakes. You’ll get halfway through the Portobello mushrooms with hummus on sourdough before you even realise that there’s no bacon. Embrace Australia’s dessert heritage with a lamington to finish. Circa Espresso is bringing village vibes to Sydney’s geographic centre.
Whether you’re after a sneaky chocolate treat, a coffee pick-me-up or a full-on meal at brekky or lunch, here’s where to go in Parramatta, the geographical centre of this fine city.