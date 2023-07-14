Time Out says

Towers of adorable tiny sweets and savouries, pots of tea, and flowing glasses of bubbles. What’s not to love about high tea? But you know what makes the experience even better? An arty twist.

Each year, the highly anticipated Archibald Prize for portrait painting inspires Sofitel's pastry team to create a new art-inspired high tea. In honour of this year's exhibition, the Archibald High Tea experience is influenced by the Packing Room Prize 2023 winning portrait, ‘Clown jewels’ by artist Andrea Huelin, featuring beloved comedian (and Great Australian Bake Off host) Cal Wilson and her homemade headdress crafted from old Christmas decorations. The Archibald-inspired High Tea menu takes inspiration from the colourful and joyous painting whilst marrying traditional high tea treats with fanciful French touches.

With the Art Gallery of NSW located around just 10-minutes’ walk from the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, this high tea (served every Saturday and Sunday afternoon) is a lovely indulgence to pair with your visit to The Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2023 Exhibition.

This year's limited-edition High Tea menu features savoury bites and minis, including Tasmanian smoked salmon blinis with finger lime and crème fraiche; quiche with smoked duck and porcini; classic French-style chicken pithiviers; and slow-roasted truffle beef mini baguettes, wasabi pea and caviar, followed by traditional scones with house-made strawberry jam.

A final tier of petit fours, cakes and pastries focus on Parisian-inspired sweet delights such as classic French opera cake with layers of almond sponge, potent coffee syrup, French buttercream, and chocolate ganache; jewel-coloured macrons made in-house with delicate flavourings; the Sofitel Sydney’s signature Wentworth cheesecake; French ‘religieuse’ crème pâtissière-filled choux pastry flavoured with raspberry; Bordeaux-style vanilla cannelés; and finger lime lemon meringue petite tartes.

High Tea at Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is complemented by an assortment of premium Silver Jubilee by Dilmah teas or barista coffee. (Dietary requirements can be catered to with advanced notice, though your tower may not look quite as pretty as the others.)

Before you head up to the lush Velvet Room on Level 5 for your high tea experience, browse the hotel's grand lobby where prints of Archibald Prize-winning portraits from the past 20 years are on display. This limited-edition High Tea is available to book until September 3, 2023. It costs $69 per person for high tea only, or $89 with bottomless sparkling wine.

Not enough luxe for you? Level up your high tea experience by turning your outing into an overnight staycation. Sofitel Sydney Wentworth’s 'Cultural Getaway' offer (from $370) includes an overnight stay with a complimentary upgrade to the Superior Room, two welcome drinks at Soirée Bar, buffet breakfast for two at Garden Court Restaurant, and two tickets for The Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2023 Exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW.