Sydney will soon be getting another taste of Paris with the opening of Armorica Grande Brasserie, an 150-seat French-inspired restaurant from hospitality star Andrew Becher. Becher has drawn on classic Parisian brasserie culture to create his third European venue, after successfully opening the two-hatted Franca and Parlar, both of which are in Potts Point.

Found on Surry Hills Crown Street (in Toko’s old digs), Armorica will open its doors on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The restaurant pays homage to Paris and its surrounds in more ways than one – Armorica is the old Latin name for a region that once included Brittany.

“Armorica embraces the timeless charm of classic French dining. We want to bring the fun, energy and excitement of dining in the city of light right here on Crown Street,” says Becher.

Jose Saulog, who also oversees the kitchens at Franca and Parlar, is the executive chef at Armorica. Here, Saulog has taken inspiration from Northern France to curate his extensive menu, which features classic French fare, authentic techniques and an emphasis on wood-fired cooking (a custom built grill is at the centre of the kitchen).

Premium Australian meat and seafood will be king at Armorica. This may look like a coral trout crudo with finger lime; spaghetti with scampi, Moreton Bay bugs and zucchini; and a luxe seafood tower with oysters, prawn cocktails, octopus roulade and rock lobster. There’s also a section of the menu dedicated to steak frites, as well as top Aussie lamb. For dessert, executive pastry chef Travin DeHoedt will be serving up simple French desserts with native produce, allowing the ingredients to shine.

The cocktails have been also been designed to reflect Parisian culture. Choose from the ‘Nougattine’, a twist on a Mai Tai with a French influence; and the ‘Citron Vesper’, which includes a blend of three citrus fruits. The 400-strong wine list will focus on winemakers who honour traditional methods and techniques, as well as those who are being more experimental with their drops.

Inside, timber-detailed ceilings, hand-crafted European oak joinery, solid brass gantries and deep-red leather banquettes create an opulent and plush space, while the furniture is custom designed and hand-made in Sydney. American Illustrator David Plunkert’s original art adorns the walls, adding colour and life.

As Ernest Hemingway once said: “There are only two places in the world where we can live happy – at home and in Paris.” Soon, there may be a third.