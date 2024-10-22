If you’ve been to Italy, you’ve probably been to All'Antico Vinaio, the famous Florentine sandwich shop, which now has more than 30 stores across the world. Will O’Brien vividly remembers trying his first one in Florence when he and his wife were driving around Europe for six months. He reckons it was the best sandwich he has ever had. On that trip, they were always drawn to local delis, where locals linger over coffee in the morning sun and pop in the afternoon for an aperitivo. During that holiday, his dream to open an Italian-style deli serving Florence-inspired panini was born.

Fast forward a decade, and Will, who spent years working as a chef at top Sydney restaurants, moved up the coast with his family to Newcastle. And in 2022, Arno Deli opened up inside a soft buttery building located on 181 King Street.

You have to come for one of Will’s sandwiches, which rival those found in Sydney – and, indeed, Florence (I’ve had lots from both). The fresh bread has a perfect crust and bouncy interior, and is not too dense. Choose from porchetta with eggplant, cos lettuce, aioli and fennel pollen; mortadella with pistachio crema, stracciatella cheese and pistachio; prosciutto with mortadella, finocchiona, provolone, guindillas and mustard mayo; and more.

I went with Will’s suggestion: a vegetarian sambo loaded with avo, cucumber, green apple, guindillas, lettuce, gorgonzola, ranch and basil, plus I added mortadella and Calabrian chilli. I reckon it’s the best sandwich I’ve ever had.

As well as paninis, there’s cannoli and other sweet treats, coffee with beans sourced from Little Marionette, and vino for when an espresso won’t do (after midday, we’re looking at you).

Having a party or event, or keen on a delicious beach-side picnic? Arno also sells takeaway charcuterie grazing boxes filled with all your favourite snacks, and there are even cannoli platters for dessert.

Florence may have David, but Newcastle has Arno. Add it to the top of your hit list.

