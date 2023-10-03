Sydney
Baker Bleu

  • Restaurants
  • Double Bay
A bakery with bagels and bread hanging behind the counter
Photograph: Jana Langhorst
Time Out says

This beloved Melbourne bakery brings its long-fermented loaves, hefty sandwiches and Roman-style pizzas to Sydney

Follow your nose down the leafy lanes of Double Bay to Baker Bleu. This stylish pastry studio and sourdough factory is the first Sydney chapter for owners Mike and Mia Russell, who joined forces with renowned restaurateur Neil Perry to open the bakery in September, 2022. 

From Caulfield to Hawksburn and now Double Bay, Baker Bleu has built quite the following for its 48-hour sourdough, chewy New York-style bagels, cracking sandwiches and seasonal pizzas.

Before its Sydney debut, Perry used to have Baker Bleu’s bread air-freighted from Melbourne daily to serve at his latest restaurant, Margaret. Now, it’s just an arm's reach away, sitting two doors down from Margaret and beside his sister venue, Next Door.

The Russell’s have given Perry full creative license over the fillings for the bakery's freshly made sandwiches and the toppings for their seasonal Roman-style pizzas. Save yourself from last night's leftovers and opt for a lunchtime sanga like the poached chicken with roasted tomato, avocado and green goddess dressing on malted rye; or the Reuben with ham and Dijon mustard on ficelle (thin baguette).

Baker Bleu’s sourdough pizzas are just as tempting and baked fresh in a stone oven with seasonal toppings like hot sopressa salami and Swiss cheese; or potato with garlic cream, potato, parmesan and rosemary. 

If you’re part of the morning rush, then grab a Mecca coffee from the dedicated coffee counter with a signature sourdough chocolatine (pain au chocolat). You can also take home an edible souvenir, such as Baker Bleu’s 100 per cent wholegrain rye loaf, slow-fermented country wheel consisting of 36 sourdough rolls, vegan challah, or any of the premium pantry staples.

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
2 Guilfoyle Ave
Double Bay
Sydney
2028
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Daily 7.30am-3pm
