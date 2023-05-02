Time Out says

Neighbours – you either love them or loathe them, but the reality is for the most part, you’re stuck together until one bids adieu. So it’s best to get along. Enter, Next Door by Neil Perry, the smart restaurant and bar located smack-bang next door to his flash fine-diner Margaret in perfumed Double Bay. And not only do the two get along, they complement each other perfectly.

Opening in late 2022, Next Door is Margaret’s slightly more relaxed younger sibling – but because this is a Perry venue we’re talking about, it’s just as refined, polished and elegant. Inside the narrow 45-seater restaurant (there’s also a handful of tables outside) you’ll find neutral tones, natural timber, marble-topped tables and rattan chairs. It’s ideal date-night territory, and we really like it.

Similar to Margaret, Next Door's European-leaning menu showcases the best quality produce that Australia has to offer, beautifully executed. Think sustainable seafood and vibrant and ripe fruits and vegetables. The menu is broken up into snacks, entrées, tins, mains, sides and desserts – so we reckon you should pick a few from each and get stuck in.

Highlights include stracciatella with sugar plum tomatoes, oregano and Margaret’s Olive Oil; albacore tuna ceviche with lime, avocado, tomato and crackers; Spencer Gulf king prawn cutlets with fermented chilli mayo; and egg tagliolini with spanner crab, chilli, garlic and lemon.

Perry’s famous American cheeseburger also makes an appearance, featuring a 200g CopperTreef beef patty, rose mayo, onion and pickles – and you should absolutely order it. There’s also a xuxos de crema dessert (a golden pastry filled with cream) inspired by Perry’s travels to Barcelona.

Martini lovers are in for a treat at Next Door, which has a rotating list of Martinis featuring Australian gins from all over the country. Our pick is the Ginworth Martini, made from a small batch of gin distilled in Tasmania, and served bone dry – no vermouth – with some lemon and a Sicilian olive. Seasonal cocktails are also available, and the considered and thoughtful wine list is a slightly shorter version of what you’d see at Margaret, proving the best neighbours still share.

Yes, you should still make that booking at Margaret. Though while you’re at it, you'd be doing yourself a favour if you pop right next door afterwards (or even the next day). It’s a real gem.

