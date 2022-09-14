Sydney
Bar Louise

Exterior of the restaurant with a vintage hair salon facade
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Time Out says

The Enmore bar is coming from an all-star lineup including chefs from Bodega, the Continental Deli, Bastardo and P&V.

If there's one thing that's bound to raise the collective Sydney heartbeat, it's news that the Porteño Group is opening a new venue. This time around, the team is repurposing the former Stanbuli site, which closed back in April 2022. (Don't worry, you can still get chef Ibrahim Kasif's exceptional food over at Nomad's cool little sister venue, Beau.)

Now the heritage-listed pink and purple façade plays host to Bar Louise, a Spanish-style tapas bar.

The all-star lineup includes Porteño founders Ben Milgate, Elvis Abrahanowicz and Joe Valore as well as Mikey Nicolean of the Continental Deli. Heading up the kitchen is Marcelo Munoz hailing from the OG Porteño, Bastardo, and most recently, the Continental, with long-time deli veteran and P&V wine legend Melvin Haxaire-Christophe running front of house day to day. 

The hospitality pedigree of the group, with extraordinary styling by Sarah Doyle practically ensures that this new venture will bring elegance, top-notch service, great drinks and above all, deliciousness back to the Enmore block.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
135 Enmore Road
Enmore
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.barlouise.com.au
02 8580 7380
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 5-11pm; Sat-Sun, noon-11pm
