Timeout

Bare Wholefoods

  • Restaurants
  • Mona Vale
  1. Two brunch dishes at Bare
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Two lunch dishes at Bare
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Your weekend brunch comes with a side of gluten-free wholesomeness at this health-conscious café

Bare Wholefoods has been stripping meals back to basics with its 24-hour bone broth and seasonal, nourish bowls since 2015. Owner-chef Anthony Milotic originally opened the café as a 100 per cent gluten-free eatery in Mona Vale, after experiencing the magic of food as medicine during his personal battle with chronic illness. 

Over time, Milotic carefully reintroduced gluten to the all-day brunch menu, but 80 per cent of it remains gluten-free including a house-baked fruit loaf, plant protein smoothie bowl, spiced nut granola, and carrot and zucchini fritters. 

Tuck yourself in at one of Bare’s intimate tables for a low-key brekkie with one of their signature plates, including the sustainable grilled king salmon with roasted Sebago potatoes and broccolini; piping hot 24-hour beef bone broth with your choice of toast; or smoked pork belly with greens and bone broth jus. 

Alternatively, swing by for a quick workweek lunch where you can choose between three fresh and nutritious salads, including a mixed cress and cabbage nourish bowl; a ramen noodle and baby kale salad; or a mixed cress and sweet potato hummus bowl. You’ll leave feeling nourished from the inside out.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
1/1 Bungan Ln
Mona Vale
Sydney
2103
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-3.30pm; Sat-Sun 8am-3:30pm
Loading animation
