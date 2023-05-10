Time Out says

Your weekend brunch comes with a side of gluten-free wholesomeness at this health-conscious café

Bare Wholefoods has been stripping meals back to basics with its 24-hour bone broth and seasonal, nourish bowls since 2015. Owner-chef Anthony Milotic originally opened the café as a 100 per cent gluten-free eatery in Mona Vale, after experiencing the magic of food as medicine during his personal battle with chronic illness.

Over time, Milotic carefully reintroduced gluten to the all-day brunch menu, but 80 per cent of it remains gluten-free including a house-baked fruit loaf, plant protein smoothie bowl, spiced nut granola, and carrot and zucchini fritters.

Tuck yourself in at one of Bare’s intimate tables for a low-key brekkie with one of their signature plates, including the sustainable grilled king salmon with roasted Sebago potatoes and broccolini; piping hot 24-hour beef bone broth with your choice of toast; or smoked pork belly with greens and bone broth jus.

Alternatively, swing by for a quick workweek lunch where you can choose between three fresh and nutritious salads, including a mixed cress and cabbage nourish bowl; a ramen noodle and baby kale salad; or a mixed cress and sweet potato hummus bowl. You’ll leave feeling nourished from the inside out.